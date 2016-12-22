First look at Morden's books for 2017

The City of Morden is projecting no municipal tax increase next year, despite an increase in operational spending

The 2017 financial plan, approved Dec. 19, includes $15.78 million in operational spending, up from $11.7 projected in the initial financial plan this time last year.

Morden Mayor Ken Wiebe has said the increase will be covered through provincial and reserve funds.

“We need to do stuff,” he said. “The money was given to us-particularly the gas tax funding-given to us to do capital projects within the community. We have enough built up now that we can actually do that.”

The City estimates a 18.53 municipal mill rate next year, unchanged from 2016. Under that rate, a property valued at $219,800 can expect to pay $1,976 in municipal tax, while a business valued at $200,000 can expect to pay $2,647.

The projected figures exclude changes in educational tax, as Western School Division has not yet finalized requirements for the upcoming year.

In 2016, a 15.99 educational mill rate was applied, for a combined 34.52 mill rate.

Final numbers from the province are expected in January. Wiebe anticipates little change from the estimated numbers already provided to the City of Morden.

Capital projects

The City has approved $34.5 million worth of capital projects in 2017, counting reserve funds and government grants.

Wiebe, however, warned that number may appear inflated due to the city’s ongoing efforts to prepare for an incoming wastewater treatment plant, a project Morden has lobbied for with the City of Winkler and R.M. of Stanley for several years.

Morden has set aside $30 million in its capital estimates for the project, $10 million borne by loans and the remaining $20 million in grants or other funds.

The three governments are in the final engineering phase of the project and are waiting on additional government funding to begin work.

“We’re hoping that in the next year or two that money is announced and as soon as that money is announced, we’re going to be ready to build. We plan on having all the engineering done by June of [2017],” Wiebe said.

Updates to Suncatch Park ($35,000), additional street lighting ($50,000) and updates to First Street and Highway 3 east of Morden are among the $4.5 million in other projects.

A total $500,000 has been slated to re-build First Street next year, with a matching cost in 2018.

“The First Street re-construction is not a one-year job,” Wiebe said. “It’ll be a two-year, minimum, possibly going into a third year. It depends how much re-work we have to do with sewer distribution under First Street, because everything from the City of Morden flows under First Street out to the lagoons.”

The City of Morden has also explored a possible roundabout at Highway 3 and La Verendrye Boulevard. The $1.6 million cost next year would be split between the city and province.

The Access Event Centre parkade will not make an appearance next year, council has said.

The over $1-million project was deemed too ambitious for 2017. Instead, $35,000 has been allocated to parking lot repairs.

Council approved $110,000 in partial paving, upgrades and pothole repair over the last year.

A five-year capital plan, also approved Dec. 19, provides for $2.76 million in capital expense in 2018, $2.44 million in 2019, $1.22 million in 2020, $515,500 in 2021 and $711,500 in 2022.

Looking back at 2016

The City will be starting fresh after completing all 18 projects slated for 2016.

Just over $700,000 was spent on road maintenance, along with $1.8 million of capital projects, Wiebe said.

The three-stream curb side waste program, instituted this year, met Morden’s goal to reduce landfill waste by 40 per cent. Wiebe reported that 800 metric tonnes of compost material was collected, reducing landfill waste by 45 per cent.

Wiebe also reported on the status of the city’s strategic plan, which hopes to see a 15,000 population by 2020.

Seventy immigrant families arrived in Morden this year, Wiebe said.

The city’s accessibility plan, urban forestry plan and asset management plan also made the 2016 highlights presented Dec. 19.