Green light for Carman Splash Pad location

The Carman Splash Pad project is gaining momentum.

The splash pad committee was formed in April, and has garnered lots of positive feedback ever since. Now the group has raised just over $50,000 through the generous support of the community, and they can announce that they have chosen the location for the new aquatic facility.

The Town of Carman and RM of Dufferin have both approved the placement of the splash pad in King’s Park by the volleyball nets, north of the Dufferin Historical Museum.

The location was one of five possibilities, the others being east of the Carman pool, Ryall Park, near the soccer field on Takvam Road, and the 5th Street NW playground. It was chosen by the Town of Carman and the RM of Dufferin with input from the Splash Pad committee

And it received the most support from the group’s community survey conducted this summer.

Committee member Lynsey Hannah said they had 218 respondents and almost all were from Carman and RM of Dufferin, with a small percentage from other areas including RM of Grey, Roland, Elm Creek, Roseisle.

“We are pleased with the final location decision as it had the most favourable choice in our community survey, and is appropriate for the features of the splash pad which were based on conversations and site assessments with other communities and the companies who install the splash pads,” she said.

She also noted that the survey found that 96% of respondents felt it was important or very important that the splash pad be free of charge/cost for the public.

“We are really excited about the location that the town has chosen,” said committee member Nicky Spencer. “We thought the benefits are that it’s close to the pool still, if people want to go. There are change rooms there. Another benefit is that it doesn’t seem like anything will need to be taken out in order to put the splash pad in. There’s new parking there too.

“We were really, really excited about that [location],” she added. “We didn’t really see any cons to having it there."

Spencer noted that a high number of people in the RM of Dufferin indicated they would use the splash pad, which was “wonderful to see.”

And she said it’s great to have concrete details like the location to share now.

“It’s all starting to feel so much more real,” she said.

Spencer said the group is "wonderfully thankful" for the support and generosity from the community so far.

“We are feeling really grateful,” she said. “The community has been super supportive. People keep approaching us about ways they can help us. So we’re feeling really excited.”

“We’re taking a little bit of a break from fundraising efforts for putting on things and asking the community for money,” she said. “The next thing we’re going to looking at is applying for grants. There are a lot of grants that come up in January, so that’s going to be our next big focus.”

Meanwhile, Hannah is gathering information from other municipalities about items like operational costs and water usage so she can pass that on to local councils in January.

The Carman Splash Pad committee now has a Carman Co-op number, 16490, for any grocery buyers who want to contribute in that way.

