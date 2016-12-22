Guns 'N Hoses battle back Thunder in charity game

Morden police and fire held onto their Christmas Cup title as the Guns ‘N Hoses once again beat out the Morden Thunder.

The third annual charity game pit Morden’s high school hockey stars against their elders in uniform Dec. 18 with proceeds going to Morden Christmas Cheer.

About $4,300 was raised for the non-profit.

Mike Duncan, cheer board member, says funds and non-perishable items collected will be added to next year’s campaign, while food items may go in last minute hampers going out after the official Dec. 14 delivery date.

“I’m just overwhelmed with the type of support that we get and the fact that there’s a group of young people who are being mentored by parents or some older people to organize this event. This is the future of our community to have this. These kinds of fundraisers make up a huge difference in our ability to give out hampers for Christmas.”

The event replaces the previous high school hockey jersey auction, which also benefited Christmas Cheer.

Last year’s Guns ‘N Hoses game raised over $5,800 for the cheer board.

For Toni Meleck, one of the crowd Dec. 18, this was her yearly contribution to Christmas Cheer.

“We come every year to support Christmas Cheer and it’s always fun because of all the antics and stuff. It’s a fun night for the kids,” she said.

There was no police tape or handcuffs like in previous years, but the ice added some layers as Morden fire broke out the water hose.

Off the ice, volunteers donned red shirts and Santa hats to sell holiday-themed refreshments, man the face paint table, sell 50/50 or puck throw tickets or monitor the rainbow auction.

“I think it’s fabulous,” Thunder hockey parent and Christmas Cup volunteer Carmen Wheeler said. “I think it’s great to see the kids in the community interacting with both our fire and police and the fire and police have just been fantastic. They treat the boys to some pizza at the end of the evening and they sit around and have a good visit. It’s been really good for both the kids and the parents and also the police and the fire.”

The Guns ‘N Hoses pulled off a closer win than last year’s 5-2 final score.

Const. Sean O’Brien got the game started for the Guns ‘N Hoses, sliding in to find the back of the net with 10:31 left on the clock in the first.

The police returned to pad the lead just over a minute later, with Const. Devin Bell ringing up another goal for a 2-1 score.

The Thunder answered with eight minutes left in the period when Tanner Wiebe blazed in just outside the crease to make it a one-point game.

O’Brien would return and bring along teammate Jerry Fehr before the end of the first.

The Thunder looked to tighten the gap with a penalty shot as the clock ran down, but were stymied at net and the score stayed locked at 4-1.

The second was all Guns ‘N Hoses as police and fire officers rattled in four goals, bringing up the score 8-1.

Brian Gerbrandt and Cory Heide each found the board for the first time, while Fehr returned for his second and third of the game.

The Thunder turned on the heat in the third, quickly closing the gap to 8-4 with 10:22 left on the clock.

The high school team found the back of the net three more times as the game entered its final minutes.

Now trailing by one, the Thunder pulled their goalie, but could not get past the Guns ‘N Hoses defence.

The Thunder were given one final chance as the penalty whistle blew with 57 seconds left on the clock.

Thunder captain Jordan Blatz took the shot, but couldn’t get one past the Guns ‘N Hoses goal.

“I let the boys down. I lost that one for us there,” a smiling Blatz said. “It’s all in good fun. It was a fun game but I should have put that one in I guess.”

The Thunder switched up their roster for the first two periods with the defensive line trying their hand as forwards while the usual goal-scorers hung back to guard the line.

“It was fun because you don’t usually get to do that in a normal game," Blatz said.

Constable O’Brien added a hat trick to his record moments later, scoring one last time for the Guns ‘N Hoses for a final 9-7 score.

“We’ll take what it is,” Sgt. Sean Aune said. “I think they took it a little easy on us again, but we appreciate that every time. They’re nice to us.”

Aune praised the Thunder for their efforts organizing the game.

“I’m just honoured that I get to be part of these games,” Blatz said. “I love doing these sorts of things and so do the rest of the guys.”