New name, fresh ideas for Central Manitoba Tourism

The Pembina Valley Central Plains Tourism Association has a new name, a new board chair and a new vision for regional promotion.

The group changed its name to Central Manitoba Tourism Association by unanimous vote on December 12.

“At our last meeting we decided to do a name change and the organization decided that they wanted me to lead the 2017 branding initiatives and our new roll-out for the funding that the province provides,” said new chairman Tyler King, who also serves as Economic Development Officer for the Town of Carman and RM of Dufferin.

The association is formed by 16 member municipalities, including the Town of Carman, the RMs of Dufferin, Grey, Roland, Thompson and Lorne. Morden, Altona and Morris are also members.

King said they strive to serve their membership, their member communities, and look at ways to increase local promotion to drive people to the region.

“We do that through our website, through our social media, through trade shows and publications,” he said.

And while the group’s former name served its purpose, they wanted to move forward with something new and fresh for the future.

“Our name was long, and actually a little bit difficult to explain to people,” King said. “It just wasn’t something that flowed very well and we were getting people who were confused about it.”

He noted that tourists who aren’t familiar with the area just don’t know what or where the Pembina Valley or Central Plains region is, so focusing on Central Manitoba should lead to better name recognition in the rest of Canada and in the United States.

New initiatives

And besides the new name, the group has plans to implement a number of new initiatives for the new year.

“What we plan on doing is a rebranding, which will include a new logo and will include some new marketing materials,” King said.

One specific focus for marketing will be weekend RV trips. Another focus will be video.

“We’re looking at hiring someone to go to our member communities and shoot some video footage that we can use to create videos based on activities, or on clusters, or maybe the community can also use it to create their own little community video as well. But our focus will be on the regional project – it may be a golf video showcasing all our great golf courses.”

The group’s website will be overhauled as well, in order to garner more views and direct web traffic to the different member communities’ websites, where they hope more eyes will translate to more visitors.

They will be holding the popular two-day Amazing Race again on September long weekend, but they will be adding the option to participate in a one-day race with a separate prize.

And King is excited about a local campaign where he hopes to partner with local chambers of commerce and economic development organizations to introduce identifiable “I know” buttons.

Service providers with local expertise and direct contact with tourists would wear these buttons while they work as a way to connect those who have information with those who want that information.

And the button-wearers could be knowledgeable about anything local: fishing, art, historical sites - you name it.

While the idea isn’t totally fleshed out yet, if it works it should improve both customer service and visitor experience.

“It can generate conversation amongst people about service providers,” said King. “So it might be, ‘oh you know about skateboarding – where is a good place to skateboard?’

“As opposed to trying to make everyone know everything about everything, let’s focus on the skills that you have as a service provider. What is it that you know that you can talk to people about and that you’re passionate about? That’s where a better experience will come from.”

Overall, King said he hopes to lead the Central Manitoba Tourism Association in a year of growth.

“My goals for the organization are to create partnerships amongst our members, to grow products and services within our region and to hopefully be able to get some new members into the organization or get some old members back into the organization and show them why regional tourism is a benefit to everyone, and how it can help everyone’s businesses no matter the size,” he said. “It comes down to attracting more people to the region.”

For more information visit www.pembinavalleycentralplainstourism.com – for now. The new website should roll out sometime in 2017.

