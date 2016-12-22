Cruikshank named Miami Citizen of the Year

Miami residents might best know Don Cruikshank as former president of the curling club or a previous municipal councillor

Some know him for his help with community projects or as a previous director on local co-op and community centre boards. Some might think of his leadership in the Miami Agricultural Society.

Others would hardly recognize him without his gardening outfit as he helps maintain the grounds of the Miami Community Golf Course.

Then there are those who remember him best on powered roller skates or flying suspended on a broom.

Either way, Miami can add another laurel behind Cruikshank’s name: 2016 Citizen of the Year.

“Don Cruikshank’s ways of helping out our community are sometimes unique and always creative,” MC Brian Callum introduced during the Miami and Area Foundation gala Dec. 17. “He is passionate about the projects he gets involved with, isn’t afraid to step outside the box and is always thinking of ways to go bigger and better and he does it because he loves to bring people together and bring the biggest smiles to their faces,”

Still believers in the “big reveal,” the Miami and Area Foundation clued Cruikshank in to the impending honour at the same time as the rest of the crowd.

“When I heard my name, it took me about three or four seconds before I even made reason out of it,” he said.

Bring out the mules

Cruikshank’s reputation for community service is long, as is his list of antics.

Through a video prepared by Cruikshank’s family, gala attendees were treated to Cruikshank in full Tarzan impression (one of several variety acts he lent his talents to in the ‘80s), Cruikshank in a water barrel as part of last summer’s ALS ice bucket challenge, and Cruikshank dressed as a witch on a flying broom or wobbling on motorized roller blades in front of packed stands (some of his many stunts during the years of the Miami Mule Derby).

“I watched him do the trial run of that,” foundation chair Huntley Knox laughed, remembering the infamous roller blades. “I was on the mule derby committee, so a lot of that [video] brought back pretty vivid memories.”

The Miami Mule Derby, one of the community’s largest annual events in the ‘70s, featured three such special performances each year, ranging from dancing swathers and magic tricks to the aforementioned flying witch stunt.

“There were only three or four of us that were really involved in the mule side of it and it was our whole life,” Cruikshank said. “We spent all of two months getting ready every spring.”

The derby earned mentions in national newspapers for its ingenuity and a note in the 1977 response to the Throne Speech by then-MLA Don Orchard.

It fell out of favour as the ‘80s rolled through, but its echoes can been seen in the stables currently used in harness racing and horse shows, paid for through derby funds.

Professionally, Cruikshank was responsible for hosting a string of company events in Miami, as well as various event sponsorships from his employers.

“I keep doing these little things to make a little bit of an improvement,” he said. “I guess people thought that was building up to be a whole lot of things.”

Currently, Cruikshank’s efforts revolve around the community golf course, where he sits on the executive.

He has planted trees, built steps up to raised greens and landscaped.

“I would like to see that golf course pay its way,” he said.

A previous version of this story wrongfully stated that Don Cruikshank had been named 2017 Citizen of the Year.