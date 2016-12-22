Miami gala brings surprise windfall

Blair Sharpe, the Miami-raised entrepreneur behind Sharpe’s Soil Services, got a standing ovation in his home town Dec. 17.

This year’s guest speaker at the Miami and Area Foundation gala, Sharpe capped off his address with a $300,000 donation, to be used by the foundation for community projects over the next three years.

“That will be used wisely, I’m sure,” the visibly moved MC (and R.M. of Thompson Reeve) Brian Callum said. “You’ve [given] us so many opportunities that we didn’t have before tonight. We’ll never be able to thank you properly.”

One of five children, Sharpe grew up in the small town after losing his mother at age eight.

“There were some pretty difficult times for our family and this community really stood by us and helped us and supported us and all of us kids really cherish this spot,” he said.

After receiving his diploma in agriculture, he went to work in near-by Winkler at the now defunct Inter-Ocean Grain Company feed mill in 1968.

In 1970, he said farewell to the Pembina Valley and moved to Saskatchewan, where he founded Sharpe’s Soil Services in 1976. In four decades under Sharpe, the company expanded to offer agronomy, financial and seed services, acquired a list of new locations, earned a nod as the 2010 Canadian Association of Agri-Retailers Retailer of The Year, was named Canterra Shareholder of the year in 2014 and employed the 2011 Canadian Association of Agri-Retailers Agronomist of the Year, Wendy Schatz-Leeds.

This year, Sharpe passed the reins of his business, selling to Agrico Canada L.P.

The $300,000 is the latest, but not first contribution from Sharpe to Miami, having helped fund the Miami Lion’s Club public sign and Miami School playground in the past.

“Life’s been good and I want to see this community continue strong,” Sharpe said. “I applaud the foundation and all the work they do and I like to see the way they’ve been building up their pot. It allows them to do bigger and better things.”

The surprise donation was a high point in the foundation’s main fundraising event of the year.

Excluding the unexpected windfall, the foundation pulled in $30,000 from the evening in ticket sales and auction items.

Returning by popular demand, the annual pie auction pit community members against each other for the chance to hit select gala-goers in the face with a pie.

Shari Aeichele, Dale Steppler, 2016 Citizen of the Year Don Cruikshank, community foundation chair Huntley Knox, R.M. of Thompson Reeve Brian Callum and R.M. of Stanley Reeve Morris Olafson found themselves up for auction this year, many with children willing to pay for a pie.

Money in, money out

A total $8,000 was handed out in grants in 2016.

The Miami Railway Museum, one of the community’s major landmarks located along Highway 23, was granted $1,000 for building repairs and upgrades to the museum’s entrance.

Matching funds were announced for the Miami Museum (slated for a new public display for their 1800’s era stagecoach) and the Miami Friendship Centre (washroom renovations).

A $5,000 grant to the Miami Curling Club accounted for the largest contribution of the night. Funds will go to water damage repairs, interior plaster and paint and other renovations.

“This is the start of major renovation work that needs to be done,” foundation secretary Tricia Livingston said.

About 200 people attended the Dec. 17 gala, a number foundation chair Huntley Knox says is down, but not unexpected.

“I think it’ll be a very good evening,” he said. “Lots of memories will get shared and what’s nice about it is you look back a year ago and most of the same people have been here [before]. They kind of set this aside.”

The evening was originally scheduled for mid-fall, but was delayed after Miami was rocked by the death of Gary Smart, a well known fire fighter, hockey coach and long-time local.

“That decision was made pretty quickly,” Knox said. “I called a meeting two days after that and we voted on it and it was pretty much unanimous that we postpone it. It would have never been feasible to do it, if nothing else, out of respect.”