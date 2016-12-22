Winter cycling gains traction with BikeFest

Most bikes in the Pembina Valley go into storage when the snow falls. The City of Morden and Peter Loewen of Country Cycle and Ski want to change that.

BikeFest: A Tour of Lights was the first introduction to winter biking for several of the 20 riders to come out Dec. 21. The free tour highlighted Morden’s holiday lights before ending at the Pembina Hills Art Council clock tower for local music and refreshments.

“I was very pleased with the number of people coming out because it’s a new event and it’s a new activity that not a lot of people do, biking in the winter,” Stephanie Dueck, city recreation programmer, said.

Riders’ ability to adapt was tested Dec. 21 as the event, postponed from its original Dec. 16 date due to wind chill, came instead in the wake of several centimetres of snow.

Peter Loewen, a self-described winter biking enthusiast who often braves the roads between Morden and Winkler even in negative temperatures, led the group.

Loewen praised Morden for what he says is forward thinking in promoting winter cycling.

“It is very possible in the winter,” he said. “Even though it’s cold, you just dress for it. You have to be a little bit more cautious because of the ice and the snow, but at the same time, you can get proper tires for that. You can do small things to eliminate some of the risks. It’s excellent to see that there’s actually some interest in this.”

Loewen pointed to equipment such as “fat” bikes, so named because of their wide tires, or studded tires.

Such equipment is not necessary for winter biking, he said, although it increases both the ease and safety of the activity.

More popular in major urban centres or more mild parts of the country, winter biking is only recently growing in the Pembina Valley.

Rick Wiens, who attended with six children aged 2-12 and his wife, is not a stranger to winter biking, although it was the first time hitting snow-covered streets with his family.

“We enjoy outdoor events,” he said. “We do a lot of outdoor stuff as a family-so skiing, biking, those are the things we enjoy.”

Events such as the BikeFest have played a role in the City’s ongoing efforts to develop active transportation in Morden.

The City has previously put a bike lane on Wardrop Street, developed walking and biking paths and included another $150,000 for active transportation in their 2017 financial plan.

“We want people to stay active for life and winter is a time when people tend to be less active...If you can bike to work or bike to your friend’s house, it’s just building activity into your day,” Dueck said.

The City will continue their winter cycling pitch in 2017.

A winter cycling workshop is planned for Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10-11:30 a.m.

The workshop is free, although Dueck has said anyone interested should register through the city website or by phone at 204-822-5431 ext. 223.