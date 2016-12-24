Icy roads lead to rash of traffic accidents

RCMP reported a sharp increase in traffic accidents this week as the region hit a lull between an Alberta Clipper that dropped several centimetres of snow overnight Dec. 20 and the multi-day Colorado Low expected to drop at least 15 centimetres through the holiday weekend.

Staff-Sgt. Joanne Prejet of the Carman RCMP estimated officers responded to at least eight accidents from Dec. 19-23.

Accidents were reported on Highway 3 between Carman and the junction with Highway 14 Dec. 21 and west of Plum Coulee on Highway 14 Dec. 22. The Carman-Dufferin Fire Department responded to two accidents on Highway 3 Dec. 22.

At about 10:50 a.m., emergency crews responded to a single vehicle accident near Homewood. Another single-vehicle accident occurred in the same area hours later.

Carman RCMP say a jack-knifed semi-trailer and several rolled vehicles were among their calls. Accidents were spread out across the Carman RCMP policing area.

“It’s basically bad driving on icy roads, all of them,” Prejet said. “People are braking when they hit black ice or things and they’re losing control. We’ve had people run into other people because people are going slow, people coming up behind them and going too fast [and] can’t slow down. We’ve had rear-endings like that. It’s a big variety of things.”

There were no serious injuries as a result of the accidents, as most occurred at a slow speed, Prejet said.

Police urged drivers to use caution, be aware of changing conditions and leave more room between vehicles on roadways.

“It fluctuates between really nice to, when the sun goes down with a little bit of wind, we’ve got polished highways with glass, almost,” Prejet said.

“I believe that if you’re not a very good driver, you should stay off the roads in this kind of weather. If you don’t have to go anywhere, don’t-and you better have good winter tires or even studded tires on these roads. We’ve been noticing that people aren’t prepared.”

Prejet further added that faster speeds require more distance between vehicles.