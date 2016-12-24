Morden Police to join PROS network

New software will increase ties between Morden Police Service and other police agencies nationwide in 2017.

Morden Police Chief Brad Neduzak says officers will take the next month to become accustomed to PROS (Police Reporting and Occurrence System).

The system, used by the RCMP, would grant Morden police access to files from agencies also using the system. Files from Morden would also be accessible to other agencies, Neduzak said, adding that files would be read-only and would not be able to be altered by any other agency.

“With criminals being as transient as they are now, it’s beneficial to be able to query individuals who have lived in various places when you’re dealing with them in Morden,” he said. “It’s not uncommon that we’re dealing with someone who has lived in other provinces and [with this system] we can easily check on any records or any involvement that they’ve had with police services, not just charges but any kind of report that’s been generated on that individual.”

Currently, Neduzak said, police must call outside agencies to manually gather information in the course of an investigation.

“A lot of times it’s hit and miss, and more so miss, because you wouldn’t know where this individual has been if you’re dealing with them. You would have no way of knowing where they had lived.”

Morden police currently receive query services (such as driving licence records or criminal records) through the Brandon police call centre.

Both Morden and Winkler police will be trained by RCMP in use of the system in the new year, the departments have said.

Funds for the new system were included in the approved City of Morden budget.

Once installed, costs of the system will be calculated on a per officer basis, Neduzak has said.

Ongoing costs will include technical service and ongoing software upgrades (including upgraded court documents and law enforcement policies).

The Morden Police Service will also look for hardware upgrades in the near future as their computer server has reached the end of its lifespan.