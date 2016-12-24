Outdoor rinks, cross country trails open to public

Outdoor rinks and cross country trails are once again open for public use.

The seasonal facilities are maintained by the City of Morden and are open free of charge during the winter months.

Two rinks been prepared at Lions Park and the Access Event Centre grounds, east of the event centre building. Night skating is available at both rinks. Lights will go on between 5-11 p.m. nightly.

Shawn Dias, Morden parks manager, says the rinks have been a long-standing feature of winter in Morden.

“It just provides another opportunity for people to get outside and recreate,” he said. “It’s unstructured and you get all age groups participating out there.”

The Lions Park rink saw about 20 skaters, with another 15 at the Access Event Centre, as both rinks opened Dec. 19-20.

“The kids will come over here, even, from the high school and skate on their lunch break,” Dias said. “Some will bring their skates and skate before they go to school and then, in the evenings, with both of them being under lights, it just gives them the opportunity to go till the lights shut off, basically.”

Work began on the rinks once temperatures dipped consistently below freezing earlier this month.

Strapping on skis

Both classic and groomed corduroy ski trails have returned to the Minnewasta Golf and Country Club.

Starting at the golf club, the two-kilometre loop grazes Morden’s western residential sections before dipping along the southern edge of the golf course.

Dias says trails are relatively easy, with little terrain to concern novice skiers.

“You don’t go across the creek and up and down any hills or anything,” he said. “It’s pretty flat.”

Skiers may access trails through the golf club or at the end of Maple Street.

The city intends to groom the trails three times a week.

“We really want to see people continue to be active throughout the winter months and having ski trails is just another opportunity to be outside and enjoying an activity,” city recreational programmer Stephanie Dueck said. “We hope to see lots of people using the trails and we hope, also, that people will respect them.”

The city has asked residents not to walk, bike or snowshoe on cross country paths, as it ruins the trails.

Dueck added that members of the public had inquired about the trails prior to their Dec. 22 opening.

It will be the second year for the Minnewasta cross country ski trails.

All seasonal facilities will remain open until conditions become unfavourable in the spring.

Courthouse rink incoming

Morden Fire Chief Andy Thiessen says it will take a few more floodings before the outdoor rink neighbouring Morden’s courthouse on Wardrop Street is ready for skaters.

“We started wanting to have a place where we could actually practise spraying water in the winter time and practising our winter pumping techniques and things, so we thought, ‘Well, if we’re spraying water, might as well make it so that it’s beneficial,” Thiessen said. “That’s where we came up with the rink and we’ve been doing it ever since.”

It will be the 13th year the Morden Fire Department has created the rink.