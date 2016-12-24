Morden’s police board has a road map for the first time.

Larry Danielson, one of the main drivers behind the board’s first policy and procedures manual, says the document is a starting point which will be adapted as the board gets more data on community priorities and input.

“Police boards are fairly recent and, as a result, many of them have not had policies, so that’s been one of the first concerns, to form policy that covers how we operate,” he said.

A public survey will be released during the first two weeks of February to gauge public priorities on law enforcement.

“As we look at the results from that, there probably will be implications in terms of the kinds of direction that we, as a board, then give to [Chief Brad Neduzak] for the police services,” Danielson said.

The survey will primarily be offered online, although a paper option will also be available in order to maximize feedback.

The manual, as it stands, covers board vision and mission statement, administrative issues, board structure, budgeting and planning, communications and topics such as complaints against police and conflict of interest.

“You’re in a position of responsibility,” Danielson said. “How do you make sure you are accountable and you’re not here with a particular agenda that’s personal rather than serving the public?”

“Inevitably, in any service, there are going to be people who are not happy and we need to know how they can proceed to register complaints,” he added.

The newly adopted manual requires complaints to be made in writing, signed and dated by the complainant and delivered to the board at the Morden Police Service in the Morden Civic Centre or the Manitoba Police Commission.

The board, led by Danielson, drew on similar, existing manuals in other communities to develop their policies.

Despite the research, Danielson said many existing policy manuals were vague and convoluted in wording. Morden policies have also been altered to reflect the size of Morden’s police force, he added.

“There were guidelines that were put forth by the police services commission, so we followed that and we looked at what policies were existing in many different police services in the country and then needed to adapt them to our local community,” Danielson said.

Survey results will be considered at the next Morden Police Board meeting in March.