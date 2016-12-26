White Christmas with second multi-day blizzard

Holiday travel hit a sudden stop Dec. 25-26 as a Colorado Low swept into the Pembina Valley, leaving behind upwards of 30 cm of snow for the second time in the space of a month.

Environment Canada estimated 24 cm of snow fallen in Winkler by noon Dec. 26, 21 cm in Carman and 30 cm in Miami. Five centimetres was expected through Boxing Day according to forecasts at time of printing.

Wind increased overnight Dec. 25, accelerating to 50 km/h, gusting to 70 km/h, with blowing and drifting snow over roadways.

Environment Canada strongly urged residents to avoid travel and, if travel was unavoidable, to have an emergency kit on hand.

Local resident Jackie Thompson reported poor road conditions in the western Pembina Valley Dec. 25.

“If [you] can stay the night, do it,” she posted on Miami’s public Facebook page. “Lots of drifts on the road and poor visibility.”

Stuart Schellenberg, also of Miami, reported drifting snow and poor visibility between Miami and Morden through the same comment thread.

Ruth Reimer of Katie’s Cottage said three guests remained at the respite home over the holiday weekend for fear they would be unable to reach the hospital for scheduled medical treatment Dec. 26.

“They would have never made it in,” she said, adding that she, herself, had trouble reaching the cottage on Boxing Day morning.

“It’s been a learning curve for me and I know a few changes I’m going to make for the cottage to make it a little more self-sufficient when people are needing to stay the night and I can’t be there,” she said.

Among the changes, Reimer suggested, will be a coffee maker and microwave in the bedroom wing, which is separated from the cottage’s day room and kitchen (locked during non-operating hours).

Highways in the region remained open, but reported snow covered and blowing snow through Dec. 25-26.

“Thundersnow,” or winter thunderstorms, were also reported Dec. 25.

Matt Desorcy, a fourth year student of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Manitoba, reported three "thundersnow" cases in southern Manitoba over Twitter, including one lightning strike near Letellier. Local resident William Calder later corroborated the claim of "thundersnow," also over Twitter.

The U.S. National Weather Service confirmed "thundersnow" near Bismark, ND, and near North Dakota’s southern border Dec. 25.

Advance warning

Weather experts had warned of the blizzard as early as the previous week.

The U.S. National Weather Service had issued blizzard warnings through North Dakota as of Dec. 23, while Environment Canada blanketed storm watches across southern Manitoba.

Alerts were upgraded to blizzard warnings for the Pembina Valley and west through Pilot Mound by mid-afternoon Dec. 24. Winter storm, snowfall and blizzard warnings covered southern Manitoba until mid-afternoon Dec. 26, when storm conditions began to recede in the western part of the province.

The storm later tracked east through the Lake of the Woods region and out of the province.

It was the second time since the start of December the Pembina Valley has faced a major blizzard.

Dec. 6-7 saw Highway 3, Highway 23 and Highway 14 close, school cancelled for up to three consecutive days and 35 cm of snow reported in the hardest hit areas of the region.