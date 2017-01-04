City of Morden ticking boxes to 2020 goal

The City of Morden started last year with controversy.

The three-stream waste system, which added compost service but caused public backlash due to perceived lack of public consultation before moving from local provider Pembina Valley Containers to Souris-based Municipal Waste Management, was implemented in the first month of 2016.

“Our year started a little bit rough,” Mayor Ken Wiebe said. “We started a three-stream compost pick-up system and the bid was won by an out-of-town firm, so that caused a little bit of controversy in the community. But after a period of time, I think everyone realized what a great system it was and started to really give it some thought and it has turned out to be probably one of the biggest successes that we have ever had.”

The 2016 City of Morden customer satisfaction survey reported that 37.57 per cent of respondents rated the three-stream system four out of five and 28.29 per cent gave it a full score. About 71 per cent of the 831 respondents reported using the compost bins and 79.78 per cent said the monthly winter compost service (another concern prior to the system’s adoption) was adequate.

City officials have said that about 800 tonnes of organic waste was diverted from the landfill in 2016 as a result of the system, reducing Morden’s household landfill waste by 45 per cent.

The City of Morden hoped to reduce landfill waste by 50 per cent within five years.

Capital projects and corporate plans

The city is reaching the mid-point of its plan to increase population to 15,000 by 2020.

Council is waiting on the 2016 national census results, expected in early 2017, to determine current population.

The most recent version of the city’s corporate plan, passed in 2014 and reviewed annually, presented an estimated cost breakdown of capital projects over the next five years.

Improvements to the Access Event Centre parking lot, a potential roundabout east of Morden on Highway 3, fire and police gear and street upgrades are on the list. A total $2.76 million in capital expense is estimated in 2018, $2.44 million in 2019, $1.22 million in 2020, $515,500 in 2021 and $711,500 in 2022.

“Our infrastructure, at our present rate of growth-we can support 15,000 people by 2020,” Wiebe said. “We’re putting infrastructure in place regularly, upgrading some of our existing infrastructure and, as our corporate plan states, it’s a living document. The corporate plan of 2014 is totally different from the plan of 2016.”

The City of Morden completed all 18 capital projects planned for 2016, including $700,000 worth of road maintenance.

The 2017 financial plan, which passed its first reading Dec. 19, includes $34.5 million worth of capital projects ($500,000 to start the First Street rebuild, $35,000 for Suncatch Park upgrades, $50,000 for street lighting, and $30 million for the regional waste water project, to be cost shared with other levels of government).

Morden sits third of three planned phases for the multi-million dollar regional waste water system.

Current plans prioritize a new treatment plant in Winkler with connections to Reinfeld and Schanzenfeld before Morden’s treatment plant is built.

Winkler is closer to sewer capacity than Morden, Wiebe said, necessitating the higher priority.

“They don’t have a lot of time,” he said. “That’s why we would like to see this project get started and get started quickly.”

The three-phase project is in the planning stage after three quarters of the $2.7-million of planning costs were approved in federal and provincial funds in 2016. Morden hopes to have their portion of planning complete by spring 2017.

The coming year will also see the city’s asset management plan integrated, meant to better track maintenance, replacement and efficiency of the city’s infrastructure and services.

National attention

Morden’s mosasaur entrance, immigration and Corn and Apple Festival all got national nods over 2016.

Both Morden and Winkler made headlines for their practice of hand-picking immigrants.

Morden’s Community Driven Immigration Initiative (which sponsors immigrants in targeted occupations) contributed to 70 families moving to Morden in 2016 and Wiebe says the city is targeting a similar number this year.

“People that come here at this time and that come on a visitation and immigrate here, our retention is over 85 per cent, so I think it’s very successful,” he said. “We know that we’re not going to be able to keep them all, but when you retain over 85 per cent of the people that come on a visitation and immigrate here, we think that’s a very good number.”

Morden also boasted a visit by CBC personality Rick Mercer, who later featured the 50th annual Corn and Apple Festival on the Rick Mercer Report, and media coverage for its mosasaur entrance sign, despite local controversy over a prominent sponsorship message in front of the life-sized mosasaur model.

“In spite of everything that happened, we’re very proud of the Morden sign,” Wiebe said. “We worked with [the Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre] for that implementation and we think that it’s a great entrance to our community. It looks really good and we just really appreciate all the work that was done by CFDC and, of course, a thank you to the sponsors that assisted with that.”

The sponsorship message, which was perceived as too prominent, was later removed in favour of a city slogan: City of Discovery.