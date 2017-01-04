Diversitas looks for 2017 sponsor

After a successful first year, Diversitas is looking ahead to 2017, and is hoping to find a sponsor to continue their work.

Formed to bring in speakers on topics not commonly addressed in the region, the first year saw the group host five speakers and a film presentation.

Peter Cantelon said it was well beyond what he was hoping for.

“I was surprised by the response and the turnout,” he said. “I guess what I had hoped for was maybe three or four opportunities to provide some educational seminars to people and then funding allowed us to do all of it.”

A variety of topics were discussed this past year, but Cantelon said they found out they must be timely.

“I’ve noticed that subjects that are not in the news and not in public discourse tend to draw less people,” he said. “That isn’t to say those subjects were any less important.”

He pointed to the example of Dr. Idris Elbakri of the Manitoba Islamic Association. Although the date had been set up much earlier, the week before the actual event was the Paris attacks. “So there were 160 to 190 people that attended... a cross section of the community,” he said. “There was lots of great discussion and we had a phenomenal speaker.”

Six months later former grand chief Dennis Whitebird spoke, and despite this incredible depth of experience, only 30 people came out.

Peter Cantelon said Access Credit Union’s $2,500 sponsorship made that first year possible, adding that they need a new sponsor for the second year. A message was sent to supporters who were on the email list for Diversitas.

“We certainly understand that Access can’t support everything all the time and we appreciated their sponsorship last year,” Cantelon said. “We do hope to find a sponsor.”

Cantelon said it’s important to continue these types of events.

“This is about communicating and educating people on subjects that I think are of critical importance in terms of diversity and harmony,” he said.

He understands that some companies may be hesitant to sponsor them.

“It is a very difficult thing I think for an organization to sponsor Diversitas, because corporations and businesses are exceptionally sensitive to what may or may not be a touchy subject from a public profile perspective,” he said. “It was a very courageous thing for Access to offer this sponsorship the way they did.”

Cantelon said Diversitas isn’t controversial for the sake of being controversial, but admits it sometimes ends up that way.

“Diversitas is not about trying to be edgy or controversial, it’s just wanting to talk about things that typically don’t get talked about,” he said. “Things that don’t get talked about tend to end up being a little controversial at times.”

Overall, Cantelon said the community has embraced the concept.

“I think it’s important to our community,” he said. “The feedback has been almost entirely positive. People have been very generous with their compliments.”