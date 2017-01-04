Region's tactical team: two years and counting

When Constable Jonathan Goertzen, leader of the Regional Support Tactical Team, reviews video of his team’s first drills in 2014, he says it’s hard to believe the improvement.

Starting from the first simulated home entries at local fire department training grounds, Goertzen’s nine-person team has now seen training with the Winnipeg Police Service, has run mock emergency drills in public buildings and has taken to the field well over a dozen times.

It’s improvement Goertzen says he expected to see in four to five years, rather than the two the team has actually operated.

“I’m not surprised but I’m very, I guess, humbled to see how far it’s come and how much everyone on the team has put into it,” he said. “The amount of training opportunities that we’ve gotten, it’s more than I expected.”

In 2014, four members of the Morden Police Service, four from Winkler and one from Altona came together in a first for Manitoba, a regional tactical team to be trained in specialized entry and emergency response.

The fledgling program received a $100,000 boost from the province for equipment, drawn from criminal forfeiture funds and recycled into the team’s body armour, breaching tools and MK 18 rifles, chosen for their shorter barrel, making them more useful in the close quarters of an indoor search.

The Winnipeg Police Service soon took a lead in training the team. Over the next months, the team drilled in search patterns, teamwork, high stress weapons fire, and building breach and search, among other skills.

“They treat us exactly like they would any other members on a tactical team, and I think that’s what basically has stuck out to me the most,” Goertzen said. “The training, obviously, is really phenomenal and the way they teach it is really in depth, obviously, because it’s above and beyond what you would normally do. It’s a bit more intense. But I think, just in general, them taking us on not only as a tactical team but basically as a family is what’s really stuck out to me.”

That December, the team saw their first deployment, securing a package under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

It was the first of a string of operations that would see the team in the field 10 times over 2015, including headline-making drug busts in Winkler and Altona.

Through the year, the team responded to four cases in Altona, one in Morden and five in Winkler. Most were drug or controlled substance related, excluding one firearms call in Winkler and a stolen property search part-way through the year.

About $75,000 worth of stolen goods were recovered through “Project Sticky Fingers,” a large-scale raid on a rural property in the R.M. of Stanley.

Later in the year, “Project Doorman” saw the arrest of 11 people, including two in Altona and one from Winkler, in one of the largest crystal meth ring busts in recent memory in southeastern Manitoba. The project took more than four months of investigation and included raids in Morris and Steinbach.

The case was matched in 2016, as Winkler called on the tactical team for a June search that led to the arrest of two people and the seizure of $1,500 worth of drugs, including 6.4 grams of methamphetamine.

In 2016, the team responded to six controlled substance calls.

“It’s been very beneficial,” Morden Police Chief Brad Neduzak said. “We knew it would be an important component to our services in Morden, Winkler and Altona as far as a safety perspective, but we didn’t really know what a positive impact it would be.”

The team has since taken over standard search warrants in Morden, Winkler and Altona, a move that police chiefs have said increases safety for both officers and residents.

“You never know what you’re going to when you’re executing a search warrant or entering a home,” Neduzak said. “Being prepared in the best possible way you can be and being properly trained on how to enter a residence, how to search that residence and how to make the proper arrest and control the environment within a situation, is so important for our officers’ safety and for the individuals in the home or in the building that we’re executing that search warrant.”

All three police departments have praised the initiative.

Altona Police Chief Perry Batchelor called the team “long-overdue.” Winkler Police Chief Rick Hiebert says he is “totally” happy with what he’s seen out of the team.

“We would never call Winnipeg or the RCMP emergency response team for small issues and yet, whenever we do search warrants for whatever reason-most of them would be drug-related-the first 30 seconds of a home entry is crucial to everybody’s safety,” he said.

“When you have a certain group of guys that train together on such entries, their communication, their action, their direction, everything is just more co-ordinated and safer than if you have different guys doing this every single time.”

Even so, in an age where the controversy of police militarization is dominant in the American media, such as the recent Standing Rock protests in North Dakota, the team gets questions on whether this level of force is necessary.

According to Neduzak, the answer is a hands-down “yes.”

“What one has to remember is that although Morden, Winkler, Altona were small communities, we’ve seen a lot of changes,” he said. “I’ve been here for 31 years now and the changes that I’ve seen since I’ve started policing until today is sometimes disturbing and alarming-what our officers deal with. I know me, as the chief of police, I want to ensure that my officers are properly trained and they’re safe when they go out on these calls and execute these search warrants. There’s a lot of things that go on behind closed doors that we maybe don’t discuss a lot through the media or are able to disclose, but rest assured that there are situations where this kind of training is essential in the type of calls we go to and the stuff that we see and we deal with.”

Looking to 2017

The team may be up and running, but Goertzen says the learning is far from over. The team meets once a month for training, including live drills that have covered hostage situations, search warrant executions and emergency response to armed gunmen.

The team has familiarized themselves with public buildings such as local schools, to ensure the layout is familiar if an emergency ever occurs. They continue to train with the Winnipeg Police Service and Goertzen hopes to see basic SWAT courses and training in techniques such as non-lethal ammunition or tasers in the future.

“Less lethal options are very important because that gives us more options to save lives and use a different route than lethal,” he said. “Obviously, our goal is to preserve life in the end and to stop the threat and to make sure civilians are not injured or police officers are not injured. Adding less lethal options, the more the better, especially if you can add more distance-if you have more time to use them.”

Transportation is also on his list. While not advocating for the highly armoured vehicle procured by the Winnipeg Police Service last summer, Goertzen would like to see a van to make transport in full gear more practical.