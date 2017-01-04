R.M. of Stanley Reeve on water woes and growth

Roads and drainage were some of the first things that came to mind when R.M. of Stanley Reeve Morris Olafson looked back on 2016.

With four graders, 12 villages and 400 miles of roads, transportation and public works took up $3.2 million, about half the municipal budget, in 2016.

On top of heavier traffic (some roads now boast upwards of 1,800 vehicles per day) the R.M. of Stanley public works department faced the aftermath of summer storms, including a single storm in July which caused roads to flood in about 90 places.

Repairs continued through summer and autumn, with some incomplete projects carrying over into 2017.

“Right now we’ve got, I’d say, about a half dozen locations where we didn’t get to them this fall,” Olafson said.

The Rhineland drain project, a ditch upgrade south of Blumenfeld estimated at $250,000, was one of the storm’s victims.

The project was one of council’s 2016 priorities after years of lobbying and planning. The summer storm added at least one more year to the timeline after heavy rains damaged the project just as construction began.

Council is now awaiting the results of a consultation on the design and repair of the drain. Council approved $26,000 to Stantec Consulting in November.

“It started out as a quarter-million dollar project and it might turn into more. I’m not sure,” Olafson said. “We have some design faults there that we have to rectify.”

Major weather events continued into the winter as southern Manitoba, including the R.M. of Stanley, was hit by string of blizzards that dropped several feet of snow over the month of December.

“When it gets that bad, we just have to hunker down a little bit,” Olafson said. “We do not send out graders out in a blowing condition. It doesn’t help. For one thing, you drive through and then 20 minutes later it’s all filled in again, so you spin your wheels. Once the wind dies down, it takes them about two days to get everybody opened up.”

The R.M. is able to absorb the costs of the added snow clearing, he said, pointing to last year, which saw lower than expected snow clearing costs.

Growing villages

The R.M. of Stanley joined its urban neighbours in continued growth in 2016. Population is up to 9,000 people at the municipality’s last estimate. Four new commercial buildings and 41 single family homes were approved by the Morden Stanley Thompson Winkler Planning District in 2016.

About $17.8 million in new projects were reported by the planning district over the year.

Olafson described the numbers as “encouraging” as swelling populations bring a larger tax base and corporate opportunities.

“I think this is just real nice, steady growth,” Olafson said. “If I look ahead five, 10, 15 years, I see this growth continuing. I see the needs for services increasing all the time. I know that if we have a business that wants to locate in the corridor area or whatever, they ask for water; they ask for sewer and they ask for access and, as a council, we’re trying to provide this without putting extra burden on the entire R.M. That being said, the people who want to have businesses there will, for the most part, pay for the services that they get.”

But while growing village populations have been largely hailed as progress, council has also begun to see challenges as village life shifts from long standing practices to the culture of a bedroom community.

Council was split in November over a decision to approve the expansion of a Reinfeld residential auto shop.

Neighbours argued at the time that the shop’s presence caused increased traffic and noise into the evenings. One protesting resident argued that he had moved to the villages specifically for a quieter environment.

The expansion was approved 4-2 with one councillor absent.

“The jewel of the villages is that they can have some bigger lots and they can go ahead and have a small home-based business to make a living so that they maybe don’t have to go to the cities to work,” Olafson said. “There’s lots and lots of backyard businesses that have a small shop in the back, which is kind of conducive to what village life used to be. Village life was way back when they had their farm house, they had their livestock, they had their community all in a little package and nobody minded...The villages are getting split up between bedroom and/or small business it’s still part of that life. If you want to be in the city, go to the city. If you want to be in the village, go to the village.”

Looking forward

Waste water once again topped priority lists going into 2017.

The R.M. of Stanley, City of Winkler and City of Morden are into the design phase of the multi-million dollar regional project.

A total $1.8 million in federal funds and $900,000 from the province was announced in summer 2016, covering about three-quarters of the expected planning and engineering costs.

The last announced plan would build a treatment plant in Winkler, tying to Reinfeld and Schanzenfeld, with a separate plant for the City of Morden.

The project would see the R.M. purchase waste water capacity.

“We’re still in the process of trying to determine our contribution to it,” Olafson said. “We are committed to it.”

Olafson added that he is encouraged by what he sees as growing co-operation between local governments in the R.M., Winkler and Morden.

Summer 2017 will also see the next phase of the municipality’s four-year paving project. Year 3 will complete roads in the village of Reinfeld at a cost of about $900,000.

Olafson added that he has not yet lost sight of a proposed expansion at Boundary Trails Health Centre, one of his own pet projects of 2016 that has since stalled in the wait for government funding.