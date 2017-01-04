Year 1 for Katie's Cottage

This past year saw the opening of Katie’s Cottage next to the Boundary Trails Health Centre.

“[Katie’s Cottage] means that Kaitlyn’s dream came true. We were able to do what she asked us to do. It meant a place for families to come when they’re in a time of need and I have seen that so often lately and I realize how important Katie’s Cottage will become for the hospital and the families that are there,” Ruth Reimer of Katie Cares said.

Ruth said she’s seen and felt the impact that Katie’s Cottage has already had.

Initially when Katie’s Cottage opened it was more for those who had a loved one in the hospital because of surgery. But as time has gone on they’ve seen a need for women who can’t leave the hospital or can’t go too far during maternity related visits. As well, dialysis patients have come to benefit from Katie’s Cottage.

“We’ve had people here who have needed to be close and because of the type of weather we’ve had here it becomes even more important for the patient who is on dialysis to be close and able to get [to the hospital] safely and not have to wait a couple of extra days because that can be detrimental for someone’s health,” Ruth said. “The other portion has been families with someone who is undergoing chemotherapy. And they can be close and they can come to the house and just relax.”

Ruth shared a story of a patient whose wife stayed at the cottage and was able to be closer to her husband during his stay at Boundary Trails.

“He knew that she was okay and that she was going to have a good night’s sleep and that she was close to him,” Ruth said. “So it takes away a lot of stress from the patient as well as the caregiver that knows they can be close and be there in a few minutes.”

There was a family that stayed at the cottage while their parent was very sick in the hospital.

“They didn’t know which way it would go for them, and unfortunately their parent passed away but they were able to stay close and be called in, and were there when their loved one passed away,” Ruth said. “They’re hard things to deal with, but they’re also things that we’ve been able to be a part of and help somebody out.”

In 2017, Katie’s Cottage plans to pave their parking lot and make a safe walking path between Katie’s Cottage and the Boundary Trail’s hospital.

“Those two things are our priority so that we have a safe way for our families to walk to the hospital,” Ruth said.

Another project planned in 2017 is to put a gazebo in the back yard so their another space for families to sit and connect.

“Way on the horizon, is expansion. It’s definitely something to look at,” Ruth said. “We’re getting busier all the time and we’re filling up faster than I anticipated.”

Ruth said the word is getting out about Katie’s Cottage andthe positive impact it’s made.

“We’re providing a place for families to stay and when the hospital is busy, we’re busy,” Ruth said.