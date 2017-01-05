Cities count cost of storm-racked December

The City of Winkler and City of Morden are thanking last winter’s mild weather as snow clearing costs come in from the recent string of storms.

Barb Dyck, Winkler city manager, says contracted snow clearing costs in December ran at about $60,000. The city had budgeted $80,000 in 2016 for snow clearing contractors.

The budget does not include time put in by City of Winkler staff.

Dyck estimated that the city will come in $2,000-$3,000 over their $80,000 budget.

“Given how much snow we have received in December, I feel that is a very reasonable amount and I’m satisfied that we have just about met budget,” Dyck said.

Early reprieve

Weather records were broken and the snow disappeared in the first three months of 2016 due to the effects of El Nino.

A heat wave in mid-March saw temperatures well into the double digits and ski trails and outdoor skating rinks faced pre-mature closures and poor conditions.

That low snow clearing cost early in the year was compounded by the warmest November on record.

John Scarce, Morden city manager, says about 30 per cent of the city’s $143,000 snow clearing budget remained going into December.

“We had a fairly light start to 2016, so we had money in the budget to be able to do what we’re doing,” Scarce said, adding that snow clearing is difficult to budget for due to the extreme variance in weather.

“It is one of those things,” he said. “We’ve got service standards we’re keeping to, to keep the roads and the driveways open and if it costs a little bit more than what we budgeted, then we have no control over that. It’s not going to stop us from doing the job that we need to do.”

Scarce roughly estimated about $40,000 was spent in December on snow clearing, keeping the City of Morden on budget.

Environment Canada regional meteorologist Natalie Hasell said Morden typically receives 18 centimetres of snow in December and 19 centimetres in January, according to Environment Canada averages.

“It is a little unusual to get two large storms in the same month, as we did in December, and then we had that smaller clipper that went through in the same month as well,” Hasell said. “If we are going to refer to the Canadian climate normals for snow amounts, this suggests that we are looking at greater than normal amounts of precipitation or snow for this winter since December.”

How much did we get?

Hasell added it is difficult to determine exact snowfall in the Pembina Valley as local Environment Canada stations measure precipitation rather than snowfall and any snow accumulation data is provided by volunteers.

The Community Collaborative Hail, Rain & Snow Network, an international volunteer network of precipitation tracking, reported 97.5 centimetres and 75.7 centimetres of snow from two monitoring stations in Morden between Dec. 1 and Jan. 4.

The single Miami station reported 72.4 cm, while Morris reported 119.4 cm of snow in that same time.

Hasell says those results may be consistent with observed storm severity but warned that results are not quality controlled and may vary depending on station location, wind or reporting error.

The next storm system is expected to hit Manitoba next week, although little is known about its impact thus far.

Hasell expects temperatures to remain below normal in most of the province over the next two weeks, with a slight warm up Jan. 14-15 before the mercury once again drops.

“While we often think of ourselves as hardy, we’ve seen already the season that we’ve had-rather bad storms followed by rather cold periods,” Hasell said.

Environment Canada urges residents to develop an emergency plan and emergency kits for both home and vehicle.

Information and recommended emergency kit checklists can be found at getprepared.gc.ca.

“Remember that our warning system is a system that works on thresholds, so just because a watch or a warning has not been issued or is not in effect at the time doesn’t mean that the conditions are suddenly fine,” Hasell said. “We’ll go from -40 [C] to -39 [C] and the warning will be ended, but -39 [C] is pretty much as dangerous as -40 [C] is.”

Hasell advised residents to dress in layers with the outer layer being wind resistant, remaining dry and active outside, covering exposed skin and remaining in vehicles in case of car trouble or accident.