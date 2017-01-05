Winkler Fire outlines snow woes

The Winkler Fire Department is asking residents to be aware of fire hydrants when clearing snow and make sure gas piping is clear of snow.

Fire Chief Richard Paetzold says there have been several reports of snow-covered hydrants being further buried as residents blow out driveways and walkways.

“An integral part of keeping our city safe is having our fire hydrants, which is our water supply in the event of a fire,” he said.

On Jan. 3, the department posted a call on its Facebook page for residents to clear snow three feet around hydrants as the city once again faced the aftermath of a heavy snowfall Jan. 2.

“Usually the city looks after getting all the hydrants cleared, but with trying to keep up with all the streets that need to be done first so people can get around, sometimes the fire hydrants are kind of last on that list, but they would be a priority if we ever had a fire,” Paetzold said. “Having to, first of all, try and look for a fire hydrant and then have to dig it out before you can actually hook up to it would really reduce its effectiveness.”

Paetzold says he has seen residents respond to the request to clear hydrants, including on his own street.

Safety concerns

Recent heavy snow has caused concern over carbon monoxide and blocked emergency exits.

The Winkler Fire Department has received several calls of carbon monoxide detectors going off, Paetzold said.

The fire department has urged residents with gas furnaces or appliances to ensure vents and pipes are clear of snow.

Blocked systems have been known to cause dangerous build up of carbon monoxide, a toxic, odourless and colourless gas.

The fire department advises residents to have working carbon monoxide detectors and to be on the watch for poisoning symptoms.

“If you suspect a problem, you should immediately open your doors and windows and leave the building, and call the gas company,” the department said in a recent Facebook post. “If you experience symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning-which include headaches, nausea, dizziness, fatigue, shortness of breath and stinging or burning eyes-call 911 for help.”

Since going online, the fire department’s Facebook post has earned 35 likes and 468 shares.

Paetzold also pointed to the need for secondary exits to be clear of snow in case of fire or other emergency, particularly low basement windows.

“If you’ve got people where their bedroom’s in the basement, that’s their second way out and so it’s important that second way out is not blocked,” he said.