Stay off the ice!

CARMAN - The Carman-Dufferin Fire Department is asking people to stay off the Boyne River until further notice.

Water is currently flowing at max capacity over the spillway at Stephenfield and the river has swelled significantly over the last couple of days, making the ice on both the river and the lake at Stephenfield very unstable.

Snowmobilers, skaters, skiers, walkers and anyone else wanting to go near the ice should be aware that it is currently dangerous to do so.

