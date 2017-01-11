Cameron Friesen: finance minister

The last year was a year of firsts for Morden-Winkler MLA Cameron Friesen.

It was his first time as a member of the governing party after the April 19 provincial election ousted the NDP in favour of the Progressive Conservatives. With 40 seats going to the Tories, Friesen became a member of a majority government for the first time.

Weeks later, Friesen was sworn in as provincial finance minister, his first cabinet role.

“It’s been a year of substantial changes in my life,” Friesen said. “I would say that you do not know the life of a legislator until you know it from the side of government. It really does change a lot and then, as finance minister, to be thrust into that role at such a time as this with the significant challenges fiscally that Manitoba is facing, it’s very humbling but it motivates you, as crisis always does.”

Taking over from former minister Greg Dewar, Friesen suddenly found himself spearheading some of his party’s campaign promises. The party had promised it would reign in spending and eventually balance Manitoba’s budget while maintaining front line services.

Both the Progressive Conservatives and Friesen had been vocally critical of NDP spending and the provincial deficit prior to the election. By April 19, provincial debt was projected to hit $773 million by the end of the fiscal year. That projection increased to $1.012 billion by the Progressive Conservatives’ first fiscal update.

Now nine months in power, the Tory government has also increased deficit projections over their initial budget.

December’s second quarterly report for 2016/17 showed a summary deficit of $1.004 billion, over 10 per cent higher than the $911 million budgeted in mid-2016.

Friesen pointed to lower than expected revenue and cost pressures in health, education and family programing for the deficit.

“It does reflect the lower returns that central government is receiving from Crown agencies like Manitoba Hydro and MPI, who, in this case, paid out significant claims as a result of a number of significant weather events this last summer,” he said. “But it also shows how enormously difficult it is now to arrest what has been, really, a pattern of out of control spending growth by our predecessors.”

Government business accounted for $578 million by the end of the second quarter, $96 million lower than budgeted.

The 2016 financial situation was further challenged by Manitoba’s second credit downgrade since 2015. In July, Standard and Poor reduced Manitoba’s credit rating from AA to AA-, citing an expected tax-supported debt burden of 270 per cent of operating revenue within several years.

“We pay, just right now, $30 million a year more as a result of this latest credit downgrade,” Friesen said. “Think about it. That, right there, is the new school for Western School Division or Garden Valley School Division. That is a new personal care home or an expansion. If you think of it as being the equivalent to a Tabor Home or an expansion at Salem Home, think of the number of health care or social services providers that could hire. We say unless you stabilize expenditures, you will end up paying more and delivering less.”

The last year also saw Friesen step out on the national stage. As finance minister, Friesen was heavily involved in Manitoba joining the North West Partnership, a trade bloc including B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan, and negotiation of Canadian Pension Plan changes, which the Pallister government initially refused to sign. Manitoba later joined under the stipulation that their suggestions, such as updating survivor and death benefits, would be considered. Friesen says those suggestions have since been approved by premiers during July’s Council of the Federation.

Looking to 2017

“Efficiency” is going to be the keyword of budget 2017, according to Friesen.

The Progressive Conservatives stayed Manitoba’s prior course in their inaugural budget last May, at the time citing quick turn-around between the election and the budget being tabled.

This year will be different.

The province launched two cost-saving reviews in 2016, one of which Friesen says will have direct implications on the next budget.

A general value for money review, one the party’s campaign promises, is currently in its second phase. “That work will be reported to central government, to myself as the president of the treasury board, and then government will be able to do that deeper dive in those areas of focus,” Friesen said.

Fall budget consultations, online feedback from public and civil servants and a government panel will also impact government direction moving forward from the review, Friesen said.

A second review of health care is not expected to complete by the time the budget is tabled, although Friesen expects to see its effects implemented throughout the year.

“That is a separate review,” Friesen said. “Why? Because health accounts for about 43 per cent of the provincial government’s budget and we wouldn’t have done it justice to include it in the other.”

Continued tensions around the Canada Health Transfer and climate change legislation are also expected to come into play as budget season nears.