Local doors closed for health code violations

A number of local businesses were shut down in the Pembina Valley due to health code violations in the last year.

The Quality Inn in Winkler, Bessie’s Shish-Kabob, the Notre Dame Hotel and La Rivière’s Pembina Valley Inn were among 74 establishments listed on the 2016 Manitoba Health Protection list of closures.

Dishwasher down

The Pembina Valley Inn had its dining room re-opening delayed due to a non-functional mechanical dishwasher.

Under the provincial Public Health Act, food service establishments must sanitize dishes through either a three-sink system or a mechanical dishwasher capable of chemical sanitization or sustaining surface temperatures of 71 C for at least 10 seconds.

The facility was marked as “closed” Dec. 22, 2016.

One of the inn’s managers, Abe Peters, said the dining room had already been closed for several months due to lack of management staff and then remained closed due to renovations once he began work Dec. 15.

“We knew that the dishwasher wouldn’t pass, so we just wanted to find out if there was anything else that they would be looking at before we do open all the way,” Peters said.

Both the dishwasher and ice maker required repair immediately after Peters helped take over management.

The ice maker has since been brought up to code and dishwasher repairs are incoming.

Once repairs are complete, Peters expects the business to be cleared for opening.

Harvest Fest citations

Bessie’s Shish-Kabob, a long-time food truck favourite at the Winkler Harvest Festival, was handed multiple health code violations and closed Aug. 14 during the 2016 festival. The food truck was cited under handling food in unsanitary conditions, failing to take effective measures against the entry of pests and failure to ensure that a potential hazardous food was correctly thawed.

The owner of Bessie’s Shish-Kabob could not be reached for comment at the time of printing.

More sanitization needed

The Notre Dame Hotel also had its dining room closed from Oct. 14 to Nov. 4 after an inspection found that dishes were not sanitized as mandated by the Public Health Act.

“We had a two-sink washing system when we needed a three-sink washing system, so one of the sanitization cycle was missed,” owner Angelo Mondragon said.

The situation was further complicated by a boil water advisory in the town of Notre Dame de Lourdes at the time. Health inspectors became concerned due to low water pressure and potential bacteria.

Mondragon says his business immediately installed a third sink and instituted better record keeping of water temperature, temperatures in coolers and freezers and more structured kitchen cleaning schedules.

“We implemented a serious of checklists for health code compliance,” he said.

“We’ve worked with the health inspector very closely to make sure we’re in compliance,” he added.

Food service facilities sanitizing manually must immerse dishes in water at least 24 C and mixed with chemicals such as chlorine or iodine or through water at least 77 C for at least 30 seconds under provincial regulations.

The Quality Inn also had its pool closed briefly Feb. 11 and re-opened the next day after water quality fell below acceptable standards.