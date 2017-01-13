No answers yet on Schanzenfeld fire

Investigators are still looking into the cause of a fire that caused substantial damage to a Schanzenfeld home Tuesday night.

Fire crews were called to the scene shortly before 9 p.m. to find the home’s garage engulfed in flame.

“We conducted a fire tac and proceeded to try and keep it from spreading to the whole house and were successful in doing that,” Winkler Fire Chief Richard Paetzold said.

The building’s garage was hollowed out by the fire, which also spread to the house’s attic, causing substantial damage.

Crews were on scene until about 12:30 a.m. Jan. 10.

Little is known about the cause of the fire, with Paetzold saying only that the blaze started in the garage itself.

“That’s about as far as we will publically state at this time until we conclude our investigation, so that’s ongoing,” he said.

The home’s residents were in the building at the time of the fire, but successfully escaped and no injuries were reported.

The fire department has been called out to three calls since the residential blaze. Two calls were reported Wednesday night and another Thursday morning. A potential structure fire was avoided Jan. 12 after crews were called to a report of smoke in a home. Fire crews quickly isolated the smoke to an electrical switch in the bathroom. Crews also responded to false alarms on George Avenue Jan. 11 and a carbon monoxide emergency in an industrial business on Pacific Street the same day.

“Shout out to our firefighter's employers allowing members to deal with a few calls in the last 40 hours, whether in them responding or allowing for a groggy work day the morning after,” the fire department posted onto its Facebook page Jan. 12.