Progress on Highway 13 reconstruction plans

Carman and Dufferin may finally see Highway 13 upgrades happen this year.

The Town of Carman met with Manitoba Infrastructure and Transportation on January 10 to discuss concrete plans for Manitoba’s reigning worst road.

Carman Mayor Bob Mitchell said the province has decided to use a filed away functional design, created in 2001, to direct the project.

“In 1999 I got a call from the minister at Highways at the time...to go meet with the engineers to go through this whole program,” said Mitchell. “And that was what they released in 2001.”

The design needs to be updated to account for changes in the area, but Mitchell said most of it will stay the same.

Three phases

MIT has split the work into three phases.

Phase One would consist of a total reconstruction of the highway from the traffic lights to the railroad tracks at Centre Avenue. Then the portion of the road that runs from the tracks to the northern town boundary would get a new asphalt overlay.

“They’re going to put four lanes in that area, with a divider down the centre,” said Mitchell. “They’re going to put four lanes at the bridge, take the sidewalks on the bridge and flip them onto the outside of the bridge instead of on the inside to give them the space.”

If the town is on board with this plan, MIT representatives told them the work could go to tender this year. Also included in first phase is the curve realignment north of town in the RM of Dufferin, which was put up for tender last month.

Phase Two would include a full reconstruction of the intersection of Highways 3 and 13, and would “likely be considered” within five years.

Phase Three, which could happen in ten to twenty years, would include a full reconstruction of the road between the railroad tracks and the northern town boundary, since “it is felt by this time the asphalt overlay on this section completed with Phase One would have reached its life expectancy.”

Under MIT’s funding model, the province says it will pay for travel lanes, parking lanes and 50 per cent of the outside curb for Phase One. The municipality will be on the hook for illumination, storm drains, sidewalks and the other 50 per cent of the outside curb.

Mitchell said the cost comes to approximately $500,000.

“It’ll be part our budget and we just won’t do any other roadwork,” he said.

Conditional approval

The town council approved MIT’s plans in principle, pending clarification of a few points, at their January 12 meeting.

Council’s main concerns, Mitchell said, are issues like which access points will be closed during the construction and what the province has planned for the railroad tracks and the bridge, and the funding for both.

The mayor said the next step toward a smooth highway is to write a formal letter to MIT outlining the town’s conditional approval.

He plans to do that as soon as possible to ensure the project keeps moving now that it has gained some momentum.

“We want to go quick,”he said. “That way they won’t slow down.”

Fixing the stretch of Highway 13 (also known as Main Street South and Main Street North) that runs between the intersection with Highway 3 in Carman to the curves in the RM of Dufferin has been under discussion by provincial and municipal governments for years.

Area residents, as well as drivers passing through, have long been frustrated by the condition of the road. Last year it was voted CAA’s Worst Road in Manitoba, beating out major thoroughfares in Winnipeg for the honour.

One issue MIT said in 2015 that they had to resolve before proceeding was concern from landowners and the RM of Dufferin over the curve realignment and subsequent drainage changes. But that issue was settled a over a year ago (to the satisfaction of those involved, according to Dufferin reeve George Gray) and still nothing happened.

Mayor Mitchell said he believes the delay really just came down to funding.

“It’s just a matter, I think, of it all came down to dollars and cents,” he said. “[The province] didn’t have the dollars and cents.”

*****

