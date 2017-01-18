36 years of mental health promotion

WINKLER -

When James Friesen first applied for a job in Eden Health Care Services’ Housing Program in 1981, it was about more than just finding a job in which he could use his education.

“I wanted to make a difference in people’s lives,” he said. “I wanted to do something meaningful.”

It’s those same desires that kept him working for Eden, albeit in several different capacities, over 36 years before the recent announcement of his retirement. “It’s been something the organization has allowed me to do,” he said. “The work we’re involved in lets you really express your own values, your own perspectives on life in a very real significant way.”

Friesen retired Jan. 15 as CEO of Eden Health Care Services, a position he’s held since 2008.

After serving as staff in the housing program for a decade, he became director of that service for another 10 years. In 2001 he became director of development, a position he held until his CEO appointment.

“When you think it will be 36 years, that seems like a long time. A large part of my working career has obviously been with the organization,” he said. “I’ve held four different positions in the organization [and] I think it’s broken up the period and in some ways it feels like it hasn’t been that long.”

Friesen has plenty of accomplishments to his credit during his tenure, including establishing the successful Head for the Hills Bike Ride, overseeing housing developments in Steinbach and Winnipeg and serving through the amalgamation of health authorities.

ECHS Board Chair Evelyn Labun said in a press release that Friesen also supported the development of the annual Dr. Clarence H. Labun Lecture Series where mental health staff and community members come together to learn how best to care for people with mental health issues in the community.

“As Eden has grown, James has helped bring sustainability to the Eden organization, transitioning it into an organization that is a multi-million, multifaceted, wrap-around service for people on the mental health journey,” she wrote.

Seeing that growth was fulfilling, and so was developing fundraising opportunities, Friesen said. “The bike event is one example,” he noted. “Tractor Trek and some of those other public engagement opportunities we just have seen how the public and business really came along the organization and participated.”

Public engagement has always been about more than raising money, but Friesen admits there is still lots of work to do.

“I realize a lot of people when they think of Eden, think of the mental health facility in Winkler, and it’s still surprising for people when you sit down and talk about what Eden all represents,” he said. “The fact that we have an employment program, a housing program, a counselling service... these are all surprises to people still.”

Education doesn’t just focus on what Eden can do, and Friesen has seen an improvement in people’s understanding of mental illness.

“In terms of mental health stigma, that is something I’ve been engaging along the way,” he said, explaining they address the issue through various events and the lecture series. “I think there’s more and more openness to discussing mental health and realizing that one in four of us is affected.”

Friesen has no concrete plans for retirement, saying only he will spend time with family and pursue personal interests, but added he won’t be turning his back on mental health. “I know the mental health agenda will continue to flavour what I do in the future as well, so we’ll see where that takes us,” he said.

Friesen said he’s always appreciated the support of the community as well as board members and staff.

“That’s something I’m going to miss when I walk away from this,” he said. “It’s been a wonderful organization to work for.”