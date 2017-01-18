Sixteen teams ranging from Dauphin to Dryden made their way to the heart of the Pembina Valley last weekend as the second Winkler high school invitational took to the ice in Morden and Winkler.

Originally scheduled for three days of ice-time, facilitators found themselves scrambling after poor road conditions and wind chills Jan. 12 eliminated a full day of play.

“It was a challenge from an organizational standpoint, but we made what we felt was the best possible tournament with the situation we had and each team had three games, which was good,” co-facilitator Brendan Neufeld said.

The three-day tournament was adjusted to two eight-team tournaments to compensate.

Morden

It all came down to 15 minutes.

The Morden Thunder had climbed past teams from Winnipeg and western Manitoba. They had fought the strong Steinbach Sabres to a stalemate through two periods in the final of the Winkler high school invitational.

But in the end, they skated away with second.

The Thunder started their winning streak against the West Kildonan Wolverines, defeating the urban team 5-3 to move on to the semi-finals.

Playoffs yielded a yet more dominant performance as the Thunder blanked the Virden Bears.

The Bears never got on the board as the Thunder took them 5-0, earning a place in the championship final against Steinbach.

“It had been a while since the boys had seen the ice, so I think this tournament really helped us to get back to where we were before the [December] break and everyone seems to be really clicking right now and things seem to be working well,” Thunder coach Tyler Sloan said.

The undefeated Sabres had just come off a 2-1 win against the NPC Nighthawks and were looking for the tournament title as they came up against the Thunder.

The board remained scoreless despite a close call at the Sabres net, with a Morden shot going just high after tipping off the goaltender’s glove.

Momentum swung to favour the Sabres early in the third as Steinbach capitalized on a power play to score the first goal of the game.

“We just couldn’t generate anything in the last period there,” Sloan said.

The Sabres claimed the tournament title with a 3-0 shut out.

“I thought it was a great game,” Sloan said. “I think a 3-0 score really wasn’t indicative of the pace of play. It was a fast game, a quick game and I think we just were a couple of bounces on the wrong side. I was really happy with the boys’ performance.”

The Thunder now turn their attention back to regular Zone 4 play.

Morden sits second in the league with a 14-2 record, narrowly behind the 15-2 Carman Cougars. The Thunder have posted one shoot out loss over the season and sit one point behind the Cougars.

Both teams have broken out ahead of the pack, with the third place Morris Mavericks sitting at 20 points.

“I think we’ve got some really tough games coming up in our schedule and I think that’s a great way to end off the season-playing against some of the top teams so that we’re well prepared for playoffs when it comes to that,” Sloan said.

The Thunder next face back-to-back games against Morris Jan. 20 at home and the NPC Nighthawks Jan. 21 in Winkler.

NPC Nighthawks

Winkler’s homegrown hockey players ended just outside the top three as the tournament wound down Jan.14.

Both GVC and NPC claimed fourth place in their respective mini-tournaments.

The Nighthawks began with a 4-3 victory over the Dauphin Clippers before moving against the Steinbach Sabres, a team that has become used to shut outs (the Sabres came fresh off a 9-0 win against the Dryden Eagles and went on to win 3-0 against the Morden Thunder in the championship game).

The Nighthawks fought the Sabres to a one-point margin. Goalie Griffin Dyck held the last line of defence for the Nighthawks, letting only one shot slip past his guard and making 40 saves in regulation time.

“Several of them could have made the TSN highlight reel,” coach Jo Voth said.

The clock ticked down with a 1-1 tie as the game moved to a shoot out.

The Sabres sniped one into the NPC net, winning 2-1.

Now with third place on the line, the Nighthawks took the ice against the Virden Bears for the third time this year.

In what Voth described as their own internal best-of-three series, the Nighthawks had beat out the Bears on their home ice early in the season before falling to the same team in a later Brandon tournament.

“It’s kind of odd to play a team that far away, not in our division, three times,” he said

Despite starting the mini-series with a win, however, the final victory belonged to the Bears.

“In the third place game, we controlled the play on Virden,” Voth said. “They had some fine goaltending that helped them. They were able to get the first goal on a point shot, but after that, we had a lot of pressure on their end, established a good fore check and were able to score on a two-on-one.”

That goal would end up being the Nighthawks only point on the board.

The second period started with a stalemate, but ended with Virden in the lead as the eastern team scored off the power play.

Virden padded their lead with another power play goal as the clock wound down in the third, ending the game 3-1.

GVC Zodiacs

The Zodiacs also climbed their way to the third-place final after claiming their first win of the season.

The 5-4 win against the Stonewall Rams in the first round launched the Zodiacs into the championship bracket and into a show down with the Lorette Scorpions.

“We’re seeing some teams we haven’t seen in the regular season, so [the boys] were excited for some new competition and we started off with a bang,” GVC coach Keith Bially said, calling the win, “long-overdue for the work they’ve put in.”

The momentum couldn’t match the Scorpions’s sting, however, as the Zodiacs fell 5-2 in the semi-final and 9-1 against the Kildonan East Reivers to land in fourth.

“As the tournament went along, we kept our work ethic up,” Bially said. “We didn’t get the results we would’ve liked but the guys worked hard every game and [I’ve] got nothing but good things to say about this group.”