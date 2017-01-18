Winter cycling 101 in Morden

Fat bikes and safety tips were at the top of conversation Jan. 14 as the City of Morden and Peter Loewen of Country Cycle and Ski made their latest pitch for winter cycling in the Pembina Valley.

Nine residents took in the free workshop at the Access Event Centre Saturday morning.

The round-table workshop covered gear, maintenance, advice from Loewen (a self-described winter biking enthusiast) and potential riding locations.

“I wanted it to be discussion-based, which worked out perfectly,” he said. “Everybody seemed to be relaxed enough and weren’t intimidated by me trying to talk about the stuff. They were willing to share some of their anecdotes or their questions.”

Newcomers to the activity, those with some experience with winter biking and current cyclists considering a bigger investment, such as specialized equipment, were among those attending.

“I talked about the type of bike you want to consider and what kind of commuting are you doing,” Loewen said. “Are you doing a long-distance commute? Are you doing just in town?”

The fat bike, a type of bicycle designed with wide tires to create more traction over ice and snow, was a recurring topic.

Although not necessary for winter biking, according to Loewen, the fat bike has become one of the most common images associated with winter biking.

Studded tires were also an option, Loewen said, although the cost of new tires or fat bikes may be prohibitive for those just being introduced to the activity.

Tire pressure formed an alternative option.

Loewen advised cyclists to lower tire pressure slightly from summer levels. The lower pressure will then cause the tire to compress, adding more surface area between the tire and the ground.

Fat bikes, he said, should have a tire pressure under 10 psi, while mountain bikes should fall well under the normal 30 psi common in summer cycling.

“It’s going to give you more grip instead of having a really hard tire which, of course, there’s almost no resistance there between the ice and the tire-and then also choosing a bike like a mountain bike or something that brings down your centre of gravity,” Loewen said, adding that wider handlebars also increase control when riding on snow.

Loewen also advised riders to be aware that vehicles will not expect cyclists in the winter, thus increasing the importance of lights, reflectors and awareness of traffic.

Mike Friesen, one of the workshop’s participants, was among those looking to get more deeply involved in the sport.

Currently using a mountain bike, Friesen says he has been considering more equipment investment and has considered the cost of a fat bike.

“I’m interested in winter riding,” he said. “I do a lot of summer riding right now but I’m looking for an activity in winter and don’t really care for skiing or for those types of activities and I love the bike trail that we have around Morden’s lake.”

Select members of the group said they had used the bike trail around Lake Minnewasta for winter riding as the trail has been packed down by those snowshoeing or other traffic.

“That would be more appropriate for a fat bike or a mountain bike and it is technical and a more difficult trail, so not for everyone, but it’s a great place to cycle,” city recreational programmer Stephanie Dueck said. “If you are just wanting to cycle recreationally on flat roads, just choose the less busy roads and go on days when it’s not storming. Make sure that conditions are fairly good. Hard packed snow is fine for cycling on.”

The city previously looked to introduce winter cycling in late December with BikeFest: A Tour of Lights. The cross-city bike tour saw 20 riders brave ice and freshly fallen snow along Morden’s streets.

The activity ties in to the city’s ongoing active transportation efforts, which hope to encourage walking and cycling rather than driving in Morden.

“I was very pleased with the turnout and how many people that we had come out to learn about winter cycling,” Dueck said of the workshop. “It’s great to hear that many of them are cycling in the winter, whether going to work or to school or just recreationally.”