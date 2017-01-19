Carman Family Resource Centre celebrating 20th AGM

The Carman Family Resource Centre is getting ready to celebrate its 20th annual general meeting, and the group is inviting everyone affected by the organization to attend the event and share their stories.

The AGM will take place on Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 7:00 pm at the Carman Family Resource Centre (in the Public Health building in the Carman Industrial Park).

The agenda includes the presentation of the Family Friendly Business Award, business meeting and refreshments but the highlight of the night will be the opportunity to share memories of the CFRC throughout the past two decades.

“Usually we have a speaker but this year we decided we wanted to get people together and just share some of the memories people have of the CFRC,” said centre Executive Director Michelle Bergsma.

And anyone who wants to learn more about what the centre is all about,or get involved in future, is also welcome to attend.

Incorporated in January 1996, the CFRC offers parent-child programming for newborns to children around age six - basically all the preschool years.

Different programs are offered year-round, and the centre also trains volunteers to become facilitators for programs, and offers child minding whenever needed for parents or caregivers to participate in any programming.

Bergsma will be marking nine years at the centre in February.

“Time has flown by,” she said. “To me it’s a home away from home.”

Free, family programming

When it first started, Bergsma said, the centre was entirely volunteer-based.

“They just wanted to give people an opportunity to get together and for parent-child programming,” she said. “It was quite new in that time...now there’s parent-child programming everywhere.”

All the programming is free.

“That makes it accessible for everyone to be able to come and attend,”said Bergsma. “It’s great, it’s busy, it’s full...it’s wonderful. We do a lot of really fantastic programs.”

Programs offered through the centre include Shake, Rattle and Roll, Kit & Kaboodle, Alphabet Soup, Mother Goose, Wiggle, Giggle & Munch, Family Literacy Day Fiesta, Car Seat Clinic(s), Safe Kid’s Week Event, Parenting Classes and Baby Sign Language workshops.

Schedules vary by year, according to demand and what kind of instruction is available.

Programs are often literacy-based, with numeracy also becoming more popular. Besides programming, the CFRC also gives away a lot of books.

And providing spaces for physical activity in winter is also a priority. Bergsma noted that programming can be especially important in cold weather, when families have fewer local options for activities outside the home.

Cooking classes and drop-in stay and play events are also staples.

And various unique events throughout the year also occur - the next one will be a Dr. Seuss event in honour of Literacy Day- as well as a couple of fundraisers.

Bergsma said the goals of the centre are to support families, offer tools and resources for parents and children, boost literacy and numeracy skills for school readiness and to facilitate connections between families in the area.

“We always say we’re giving the mums tool kits,” said Bergsma. “It’s about giving tools to the parents and it’s about making connections.”

The centre moved to the Public Health office in 2006.

Public Health partnership

“We’re so fortunate to be in the public health office,” said Bergsma. “It’s a great partnership. People come here and they get to know the public health nurses, or if they come to visit the public health nurse they get to know that we’re here and what we offer.

“It’s all about partnerships”

While they serve quite a few families in the area - around 120 at last count - Bergsma said the centre would like to increase awareness about everything they offer.

“I think there are a lot of people who kind of know maybe we’re here, but don’t really know what we are and what we offer until they come along and find out,” she said.

“People used to think this town was a retirement town, but it’s not - there are so many young families here, so many babies, so many little children.”

For more information about the Carman Family Resource Centre, visit their website at www.carmanfamilyresourcecentre.com.

