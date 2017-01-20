Maple Leaf crossing complaints continue

Morden police say three to four complaints of someone running the red light at the corner of Thornhill Street and 11th Street were made last week, despite efforts to stem the problem.

“Some of our crossing guards are almost getting hit,” Const. Jeff Forster of the Morden Police Service said.

“Some [pedestrians] are not even clearing the actual crosswalk when people are going through the red light. It’s an ongoing thing.”

The intersection is a major crossing for Maple Leaf School, north of Thornhill Street.

Accordingly, Forster says most complaints and tickets have been handed out just prior or just following the school day.

“I think the issue is that people, in their minds, they’re thinking it’s a regular crosswalk, but in actuality it’s a controlled crosswalk with crossing lights,” he said.

Morden police are reminding drivers to wait until the light turns green to proceed, even if the crosswalk itself has cleared.

In late October, three pylons marked with green traffic lights were introduced as a reminder to drivers. The pylons, paid for through a $700 Morden Community Thrift Shop grant, were to wheeled onto the street during peak pedestrian hours.

The pylons were pitched after months of complaints at the intersection. Morden police at the time said that 40 complaints were lodged in 2015, plus drivers that police themselves caught running the red light or that police were unable to investigate due to lack of known licence plate number.

Both Forster and Maple Leaf School principal Mike Keith say vehicles running the red light decreased at least temporarily following the introduction of the cones.

“It’s not like it’s happening daily but it’s not like it’s not happening,” Keith said. “Until we get to a point where it’s not happening, we won’t be happy.”

Keith added that the administration and crossing guards are in regular communication on safety issues.

“The crossing guards are very aware of the fact that we need to be careful when we’re out there and our job is to keep the children and the adults safe that are crossing...that includes themselves,” he said.