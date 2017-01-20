New cots add to SERC emergency response

In early December, the Southern Emergency Response Committee picked up 30 new military-style camping cots.

Twelve were deployed the next day as a major blizzard led to the first Code Grey in Boundary Trails Health Centre’s 15-year history.

“The incoming staff for their shift couldn’t make it in due to a weather event and some of the staff that were at the hospital had to stay overnight, so we delivered a portion of the cots that were just received to the hospital,” Ron Vanderwees, SERC residential shelter manager, said.

The result of a $3,000 grant from the Winkler Community Foundation, the addition brings the SERC’s total number of cots up to 100.

Myra Peters, foundation executive director, said it was the first time the SERC has received Winkler Community Foundation funds.

“We thought this grant would help them purchase some cots that, if there ever was an emergency in our community, it would help for them to be prepared for that emergency,” Peters said. “We’re trying to look at all aspects of our community and we just wanted to support the work that they do.”

The community foundation handed out $90,644 in 2016 grants, including funds to school parent advisory committees, Winkler Bible Camp, Gateway Resources, The Bunker, the Winkler Senior Centre, and the Winkler Minor Ball Association.

Need for cots

The early December Code Grey was the first time SERC cots were put into use, although the region had a close brush with a large-scale deployment several years ago when a snow storm was expected to strand out of town hockey spectators.

“It would have overwhelmed the hotels,” Vanderwees said. “Thankfully, the storm had left just as the hockey game was ending and people were able to leave town, but it would have created a situation where there was not enough beds in town for the people that were at the game and we would have had to open an emergency reception shelter to house those people overnight until the roads cleared and they were able to go safely.”

The same incident led to pillows and blankets being gathered to accommodate potential storm-stranded travellers. Those supplies now make up much of the SERC’s available bedding.

The SERC says they are satisfied with the 100 cots now maintained by their organization.

The Winkler Arena and the Access Event Centre community hall have been chosen as main staging areas for any emergency shelter. Cots will be stored at the event centre and Winkler Fire Hall with other essential emergency equipment.

“Part of SERC’s responsibility is to be prepared for these kinds of events when they happen so that when we’re called out, we’re organized,” Vanderwees said. “We know exactly what to do, where to set up, how to set up according to the standards that are given to us and we can have a shelter in place.”

He raised both future storms and flood relief as possible scenarios requiring a shelter. He added that the SERC may be also asked to assist other areas experiencing emergency.

Testing, testing

The committee says communications equipment is also on their priority list, now that extra cots have been purchased.

The committee would like to better ensure communication between emergency services in case cell towers or power is non-operational, according to Vanderwees.

“One other aspect of SERC besides the residential shelter is the co-ordination of emergency services,” he said. “We open what’s called an emergency operations centre and through that we assist fire, police, ambulance, paramedics with communication and co-ordination so that we can deliver emergency services to the area.”

Communication has previously been identified as one of the major challenges during multi-agency SERC training drills.