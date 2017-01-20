Outdoor rinks closed in Morden

City-run outdoor rinks will likely remain closed until next week as an unseasonable heat wave has sent temperatures climbing above freezing in the Pembina Valley.

Both rinks at Lions Park and the Access Event Centre have been closed in an effort to minimize deterioration of the ice surface and the city has temporarily removed hockey nets to discourage traffic and maintain ice quality.

Shawn Dias, Morden parks manager, says he expects the rinks to be closed until at least Tuesday, Jan. 24.

“Once they are opened we will remove signage and re-post that the rinks are open,” he said.

Environment Canada has forecast temperatures hovering around 0-1˚ C with a mix of rain, snow and drizzle until Jan. 22. Temperatures are expected to drop just below freezing early next week, before dropping down to -7˚ C Jan. 25.

Cross country trails

Despite deteriorating rink conditions, Dias reported that Morden’s cross country trails are still in fair condition. The free public trails run about two kilometres through the Minnewasta Golf and Country Club and can be accessed through the golf club clubhouse or at the end of Maple Street.

“I talked to a couple of guys today who were out and they said that the conditions weren’t too bad,” Dias said.

Both classic and corduroy trails are open. Trails were groomed on Monday, Jan. 16 and will be groomed again Jan. 20 prior to the weekend.

The city has put in a standing request for residents not to walk, bike or snowshoe on the cross country trails as it damages the track.