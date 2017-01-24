GVC girls win home tourney

The three-point line belonged to the Zodiacs Jan. 20-21 as the home team blasted to the top of the GVC female varsity basketball tournament.

The Zodiacs looked to improve on last year, when they came in third after being narrowly de-railed from the championship game by the Linden Christian Wings in the round robin.

There was no such road block this year.

The Zodiacs soared through the round robin with a 2-0 record, defeating Northlands Parkway Collegiate 76-19 and the Portage Saints 86-22 before moving on to their interzone rivals, the Vincent Massey Vikings.

Despite the dominant scores, GVC coach Dan Forte says he had hoped for a tighter game during the tournament’s opening salvos.

The first game, he said, suffered from a lack of open three-pointers, normally a strength for the team, while the girls warmed up slowly against the Saints.

“It took us around seven game minutes to really get things going against Portage,” he said. “The game started to open up for us once our guards attacked the gaps and we hit a few open threes.”

The team has set an average goal of 10-15 three-point scores per game.

In an echo of last year, when Brandon’s Vincent Massey lost out on tournament third-place to the Zodiacs 44-38, the Zodiacs and Vikings took the court Jan. 21 to battle for the title.

The girls had already been defeated once by the Vikings this season, losing by two points on the road.

“This time, the girls demonstrated a ton of improvement,” Forte said. “Their defence was sharp and their execution on offence was as precise as we’ve been so far this season. The first quarter was pretty tight, but things started to open up for us once our threes started falling.”

The Zodiacs jumped to a 25-point lead in the third, but found themselves fending off a Vikings resurgence. Vincent Massey closed the gap, but couldn’t overtake the Winkler team as the Zodiacs won 66-49.

The only AAAA school in the zone, GVC often finds itself competing for a provincial berth against either the Vincent Massey Vikings or Crocus Plains Plainsmen.

Last year, the girls missed out on a berth after being defeated by the Plainsmen by 11 points.

At this time, it is unclear which Brandon team GVC may face should they move outside the zone.

“We can beat them if we trust what we do,” Forte said of the Vikings. “It works when you learn real basketball concepts and execute them. If you go up against a team like Massey with a weak understanding of how to run an offence, or how to play precise team defence, they’ll pick you apart. Our girls have learned quite a bit and are on their way to becoming a strong team. We have a long way to go if we want to win the interzone against Vincent Massey or Crocus Plains, but the team believes they can do it.”

Talia Peters, Laney Harder, Gina Giesbrecht and Mia Doerksen earned special nods from the coaches’ bench after their weekend performance.

Peters, a Grade 11 student and team captain, averaged 26 points, four assists and three steals per game, including six three-point shots in the final against the Vikings.

“Talia also stood out for her strong perimeter defense, vocal leadership, and play calling against Vincent Massey,” Forte said. “She read the defence and recognized some areas where we could be quite successful, and she called some spread pick and roll sets that we’ve been working on, and she made some magic happen.”

Harder, meanwhile averaged 19 points and 4 assists and was picked out by coaches for her work shutting down one of the Vikings key offensive players, a player who had scored 20 points against the Zodiacs in their last match up.

“Gina Giesbrecht is our other floor leader,” Forte added of the player who averaged 14 points and three assists. “She had a great tournament attacking the paint, making plays, and shooting open shots.”

Doerksen, meanwhile, counted 15 rebounds in the final game.

“She played so well I couldn’t take her off the floor,” the Zodiacs coach said.