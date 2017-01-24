Local Mennonite churches are taking a hard look at same-sex marriage.

The second of two special membership meetings held by Mennonite Church Manitoba (MCM) took the issue to Morden Jan. 23.

“The question was, how can Mennonite Church Manitoba create space for congregations to accept same-sex marriage and there was a variety of opinions from very inclusive to a much more traditionalist stance that would restrict marriage to a man and a woman, but I would say the majority of the comments were focused on how can we, as a body, as a larger body, remain together despite our differences,” Ken Warkentin, executive director of Mennonite Church Manitoba, said.

About 180-190 representatives attended the Morden Mennonite Church Jan. 23. A similar number attended a Jan. 12 meeting in Winnipeg.

Same-sex marriage and the Mennonite church was brought into the spotlight after last year’s national Mennonite Church Canada Assembly in Saskatoon. At that time, a majority of delegates voted to maintain the definition of marriage as between a man and woman, but “respectfully acknowledge that study of scripture and discernment has led some congregations to a different understanding on committed same-sex marriage,” according to MCM documents.

The same resolution opened individual congregations to explore space for same-sex marriage.

“Then it becomes the responsibility of the national church, the area churches and congregations to discern and define what that means,” Warkentin said.

Since July 2016, Mennonite Church Manitoba says three member churches in Winnipeg have formally announced their support of same-sex marriage.

Among those, Hope Mennonite Church has hired an assistant pastor who is married to a same-sex partner, a lay pastor at Fort Garry Mennonite Fellowship has, with congregational support, performed a same-sex marriage and Bethel Mennonite Church has also announced its support.

The organization also reports three churches in the Pembina Valley, Plum Coulee Bergthaler Mennonite Church, Winkler Bergthaler Mennonite Church and Winkler’s Grace Mennonite Church, have cut ties to the conference, “primarily because they regard same-sex marriage as a sin and do not want to be affiliated with a denomination which might allow member congregations to accept same-sex marriage,” according to a pre-meeting background document.

The same document notes that other congregations “are at various points on a continuum between these positions.”

Points ranging across that spectrum were represented at both special membership meetings, Warkentin said.

Feedback from both meetings will be brought back to the Mennonite Church Manitoba board, which hopes to develop more concrete recommendations on how the national resolution might be instituted.

Warkentin added, however, that calls had been made at the Morden meeting to delay any recommendations and continue conversation on the matter.

Any board recommendations are expected at the Mennonite Church Manitoba annual general meeting March 3-4.

Warkentin noted that any recommendation would then need to be accepted by the membership through majority vote.

“I think we would vote very carefully as a result of any recommendations,” he said, noting the sensitivity of same-sex marriage both in the conference and in individual congregations.

Warkentin added that he has not heard of any congregations stating intent to leave the conference should recommendations to either support or refuse to support same-sex marriage be accepted.

According to the Mennonite Church Manitoba website, local member churches include Emmanuel Mennonite Church and Covenant Mennonite Church in Winkler, Morden Mennonite Church, Blumenort Mennonite Church, Altona Bergthaler Mennonite Church, Seeds of Life Community Church, Altona Mennonite Church, Graysville Mennonite Church, Carman Mennonite Church, Lowe Farm Bergthaler Mennonite Church, Rosenfeld Bergthaler Mennonite Church and Gretna Bergthaler Mennonite Church.