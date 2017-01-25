East wins out in Zone 4 all-stars

The best in the league hit the ice in Carman Jan. 22 as the Zone 4 all-stars once again pitted the east versus the west.

The Thunder’s Owen Domitruk, Finley Wheeler, Jordan Blatz, Tanner Wiebe and Brayden Jonasson joined with Prairie Mountain’s Svan Bazin and Lucas Neufeld, GVC’s TJ Matuszewski and CJ Lambkin and NPC’s Griffin Dyck, Sam Voth, Braden Dyck and Carter Wall on Team White, drawn from Winkler, Portage la Prairie, Morden and Prairie Mountain.

“It was fun,” Nighthawks goaltender Griffin Dyck said. “It’s always pretty relaxed, but I had a lot of fun.”

It was the third and final time Dyck, who is in Grade 12, will be chosen for the all-star game.

Morden’s Keane Boucher was initially chosen for the roster, but opted out due to injury, replaced by fellow Thunder player Evan Wuerch.

Coach Tyler Sloan, normally of the Thunder and this year’s Team White coach, said he was happy with the day, despite having players that had never played under the same colours and had not practised together before game time.

“I think the day is about having fun and making connections and playing together with guys from across the league who usually they see from the opposite bench and just having a good time playing together with them and enjoying the day,” he said.

“It’s not meant to be kind of a systems-based game where you need to have plans and ideas about what you want to do,” he added. “It’s more to do with showcasing the skills of the players and, like I said, making those connections.”

The west has skills

TJ Matuszewski and Griffin Dyck of Winkler, Lucas Neufeld of Prairie Mountain and Tanner Wiebe of Morden gave a first hand example of what earned them a spot on the roster in the skills competition.

Both Neufeld and Wiebe topped out the fastest shot. Neufeld blazed the puck into the net at 90 kilometres an hour, followed closely by Wiebe’s 87 kilometre an hour effort.

Dyck, with the third highest save percentage in the league at 0.92, came second only to Parker Page of the Trojans in net, stopping 11 out of 14 shots.

“The other guy beat me by one goal,” Dyck said. “It felt good. I was warm...A couple of guys lost the puck, which helped me out, but it was good.”

Matuszewski, meanwhile, sniped four targets in 18 seconds, good for second in accuracy shooting behind Jordan Keck of the Morris Mavericks.

Eastern blitz

Puck drop saw the east take command. Team Blue shut out the Whites with three goals in ten minutes and adding a fourth with 5:44 left on the clock.

The Morden contingent answered minutes later, with Finley Wheeler finding Evan Wuerch to put the Whites on the board with 2:13 left to go.

“In the first period, everyone was kind of feeling each other out and seeing how the game was going,” Sloan said.

The second turned into another one-goal period for Team White.

Carter Wall of NPC blazed in with 1:54 on the clock to close the gap on the Blues, who had added another three for a 7-2 lead.

Both teams turned up the heat in the third and final period.

Brayden Jonasson of Morden started the period off, assisted by Matuszewski and Wuerch to bring up the score 7-3 before the Blues once again padded their lead with 17:27 on the clock.

Now 8-3, both teams went on an offensive rush. The Whites tightened the gap with two goals before the clocked dipped below the half-way mark, answered by the Blues with 5:49 to go.

Less than a minute later, Sam Voth of NPC put his name on the board meeting a pass by Sean Ballantyne of Portage and snapping a shot high and into the net.

The Blues turned the tables back, scoring at 3:19 and 1:56 to bring the score up 11-6.

Now in the game’s dying seconds, Team White fought the clock to score twice in the last minute of play.

Ballantyne scored with 39 seconds to go, answered less than 10 seconds later by GVC’s Matuszewski to bring the score up 11-8.

The rush fell short, however, as the Blues put one more nail in the coffin with five seconds left in the game. The eastern team beat out Team White 12-8.

“The third was pretty neck and neck but we couldn’t come back and take the win,” Dyck said.

“We thought we were going to win it in the third, but they just kind of took the reins and ran away with it a little bit,” Voth added.

It was Voth’s second year on the all-star roster.

First time all-stars

Both GVC players pulled on their all-star jerseys for the first time this year. Matuszewski, who found both a goal and assist on top of his skills performance, described the game as more “care-free” than typical zone hockey.

“There was lots of passing, lots of trying to make special plays,” he said. “Instead of a very fast-paced game, it was kind of slower and lots of nice plays.”

“I thought it was pretty relaxed - lots of skill and people were just having more of a fun time,” his fellow Zodiac, Lambkin, added.

Sloan also noted the social aspect of the game, with both rosters filled with players they normally see on the other side of the ice.

“When guys show up, they might know the guys from across the room, but they’ve never really interacted with them before,” he said. “That first time in the dressing room, things are pretty quiet. By the end of the game, there’s lots of laughs and chatter back and forth, so you could see everybody was getting more comfortable with each other and definitely enjoying the experience.”

“We got to hang out with a bunch of them at the banquet after,” Matuszewski said. “You got to talk to some of the guys that you usually play against [and] you don’t usually get to talk to, and then in between periods, in the dressing room, guys that you’re usually playing against, you get a chance to really get to know them.”

The all-star players now return to their home teams as Zone 4 play resumes. The Morden Thunder have retaken top spot in the league standings, leading the Carman Cougars by three points.