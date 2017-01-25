Group reading centre stage at SCRL literacy night

The South Central Regional Library got a head start on I Love to Read Month with their annual family literacy night Jan. 24.

The pyjama-themed event once again packed Morden and Winkler SCRL branches for a line-up of volunteer readers, prizes and refreshments.

“Family literacy night just encourages parents and children to read beyond the bedtime story, when they get together as a group and hear stories that they maybe haven’t heard before,” SCRL director Cathy Ching said. “Parents get to see the benefit of how much their children enjoy bedtime stories.”

The SCRL advocates family reading as a means of encouraging early literacy and interest in reading.

Mary Toma, retired librarian and one of this year’s literacy night readers, stressed the need for group reading during early childhood.

“You can’t tell your child, ‘read,’” she said. “You have to teach them from the time they’re old enough to hold a book. You need to sit down with them.”

Community members and local principals were among those to take a turn reading aloud to attendees Jan. 24.

It was a first for Toma, who spent years organizing the event before picking up one of the evening’s books herself.

Toma, who put voice to “The Day Jimmy’s Boa Ate the Wash,” the story of a rogue pet boa constrictor and the havoc it causes when it escapes, described the evening as “fantastic.”

The event mostly draws families, Ching said, noting that the SCRL often sees different attendees year to year.

The SCRL promotes the event through local schools.

“It sometimes depends on the teacher promoting it,” Ching said. “We may get a huge attendance from a certain school, so the children are different.”

Loretta Thiessen, who attended with her nine-year-old son, said she had heard of the event through local media before, but had not attended until this year.

“I think my youngest kid’s been reminding me for like two days already,” she said.

Thiessen also noted the peer interaction provided by the evening as part of the event’s draw.

“I think it’s just books and getting out and getting together with other kids,” she said. “He loves books.”

I Love to Read

The library is putting final plans in place for I Love to Read Month, the annual literacy campaign held by libraries and schools nation-wide each February.

This year, the SCRL plans to extend planning past childhood with an adult-focused contest.

“We don’t usually do anything [for adults] but we thought we might as well,” Ching said. “Adults really like contests too, so if we’re going to do something for the young people, we’ll do something for older people because they love it.”

More information on the month-long campaign will be posted on the SCRL website in the near future, Ching said.