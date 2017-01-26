Natural gas prices to increase

Natural gas users will be getting a larger bill as of Feb. 1

On Jan. 25, the Manitoba Public Utilities Board approved Centra Gas Manitoba to increase their primary rates about 16 per cent from $0.0974 per cubic metre to $0.1127 per cubic metre.

The utilities board has estimated the jump will equate to $32 more, or an increase of 4.5 per cent, annually for the average residential customer.

Customers with fixed-term fixed-price contracts will not be affected by the change, the provincial utilities regulator has said.

Gas prices will next appear for review this May.