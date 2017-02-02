Rob Findlay Memorial Bonspiel to be held in March

Preparations are underway for the Carman Chamber of Commerce to host a memorial curling bonspiel in honour of Rob Findlay this March.

The Rob Findlay Memorial Bonspiel is set for March 17-18.

Executive Director Nikki Bartley said that while the local Chamber of Commerce doesn’t typically get involved in this type of event, it is an important one for the community.

“The reason we chose to do it was Crystal Findlay [Rob’s wife] was a former director for the Chamber, so it was a good fit that way,” she said. “Our hope is to create awareness about mental health and the struggles that go with it, as well as ending the stigma around mental health and encouraging people to talk if there’s something going on.”

She said the event is also meant as an opportunity for the community to rally together and remember Rob Findlay, the person he was and the person he was in the community.

One of his favourite things was curling, so she said this is “the perfect event” to do that.

Teams can register to participate in the bonspiel by contacting Dean North at the Carman Golf and Curling Club at 204-745-2366 or carmangolfpro@mymts.net.

The cost is $200 per team, and there will be one game on Friday night and two games on Saturday, followed by a dinner on Saturday night.

The Chamber is working to book a mental health speaker to headline the event. Bartley said they are in contact with mental health advocate Robb Nash, but nothing has been finalized yet.

If people are interested in attending just the dinner, Bartley said to let them know soon because she doesn’t know how many spots will be free yet and any extra seats will be available on a first come, first served basis.

