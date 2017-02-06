Souris accident takes life of Treherne man

A two-vehicle crash near Souris has left one young man dead, and another driver in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to the scene on Highway 2 in the RM of Glenwood around 8:15 am on Monday, February 6.

According to their investigation, a westbound car attempted to pass a semi-trailer by pulling into the eastbound lane. The car then collided head-on with an eastbound pickup truck.

The driver and lone occupant of the car, a 20-year-old male from Treherne, was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt. The driver and lone occupant of the pickup truck, a 57-year-old male from Souris, was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Police say visibility was poor at the time of the collision. They have not yet determined whether or not alcohol was a factor.

A RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

