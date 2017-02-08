Seven provincial athletes will be headed to Idaho to compete in the 2017 Simplot Games next week, and Carman runner Ethan Clark will be among them.

The Carman Collegiate student has been selected to represent the province on Team Manitoba at the 39th annual Simplot Games, to be held February 16-18.

Athletics Manitoba announced the team on Tuesday.

Winnipeg's Victoria Tachinski (400m) and Erin Valgardson (800m) and Brandon's Daniele Dyck (60m) will be competing on the women's side. And besides Clark, the men's side will be represented by Winnipeg competitors Alec Dickson (400m), Mathieu Indome (200m), and Kleefeld's Trey Friesen (800m).

Clark will be racing in the 3200m, as a middle distance runner.

Each year the Simplot Games "bring together the very best athletes in High School track and field athletics," according to Athletics Manitoba. Over 2000 students that take part each year and many of the competitors go on compete in the Olympics Games.

