Winkler men perish in plane crash

BRUNKILD -

RCMP have confirmed that there have been two fatalities in a Feb. 9 plane crash near Brunkild.

The 60-year-old and 41-year-old male victims were from Winkler.

RCMP were first dispatched to look for a missing plane at 8:50 p.m on Feb. 9 after an aircraft that left St. Andrews Airport enroute to Winkler failed to arrive.

“RCMP officers from Headingley and Carman searched for the Cesna 185 plane destined for Winkler,” they confirmed in a press release.

The search continued with detachment members as well as RCMP Search and Rescue and the Canadian Armed Forces Search and Rescue team. Snowmobiles were deployed as well. Weather conditions were poor and visibility was low.

“The plane was located crashed near Brunkild, Manitoba off of Provincial Road 305 at approximately 1:05 am on February 10.” RCMP said in a press release. “There were two males on board, both were deceased.”

The Transportation Safety Board and RCMP are working together on this continuing investigation.