Beavers wrap up regular season in third place

The Carman Beavers ended their regular season in third place after a rare defeat on Saturday, but GM Dean Owen said they are very confident about their skills going into the playoffs.

It was a hard fought battle, but the Carman Beavers ended up losing to Morden in their last game of the season.

The Beavers faced off against the Morden Redskins at the Carman Arena on February 11.

The Redskins put the first point on the board early in the first period, only to have Laurent Benjamin answer back for the Beavers.

Two more goals from Morden in the second period put the score at 3-1, but another Redskin attempt ended with a penalty after the would-be scorer crashed into the net. Beavers forward Mark Owen scored on the power play.

Morden increased their lead yet again in the third period with a power play point, and Owen responded with his second goal of the game to make the score 4-3 for the visiting team.

With two minutes left on the clock, the Beavers pulled the goalie but Morden took the opportunity to put another point on the board.

The final score was 5-3 for Morden.

Challenging season

Beavers GM Dean Owen said it has been a challenging season, but an interesting one.

“It’s been a challenging season this year with players injuries and stuff like that but I am fairly pleased that how it went,” he said. “It has been a tight league this year, which has made a big difference. [It’s been] a lot more competitive you don’t know who’s going to win one night or the other. It’s been exciting.”

He noted that the injuries have been minor, but have made a difference to their line-up throughout the season.

“Most people noticed our roster has been a little bit shorter this year that’s because we’ve had guys away and stuff like that every night,” he said. “It’s senior hockey, you’re going to deal with some injuries every night.”

But he said the team is in good shape heading into playoffs this week.

“I feel confident that things are going to be all ironed out by the time play-offs start next week,” he said. “We are ready to go. I think we’re going to continue the same as we’ve been going. Zach’s got the work in.I don’t think we’re going to change anything. We just have to work hard shift by shift and I am confident that we’ll be very successful in the play-offs.”

The Beavers will play in their first playoff game on Tuesday night in Carman. Next they’ll meet in Altona February 16, and then the Carman Arena on February 18. If needed, games four and five will be held on February 21 in Altona and February 23 in Carman.

“Come out for great hockey,” said Owen.

