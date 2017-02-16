Local bee enthusiasts join forces

A brand new organization in Morden hopes to de-mystify the bee, and become a resource for hobby beekeepers.

The Pembina Valley Backyard Beekeepers formed this winter and helped bring in the guest speaker on Feb. 9.

“It’s to be a support for other beekeepers,” group member Ken Froese said.

Members describe the formation of the group as organic.

“We were just sitting around talking about sharing information about bees and we decided that maybe we would do this a little more formally and bring some of these resources down from Winnipeg to help,” Linda Nichols said. “I’m hoping that we can educate the public about bees, about the honey bee and wild bees just in general and also provide support for other beekeepers in the area.”

“We’ve sort of been all doing our own thing, and so we’d like to be able to come together so that we can be a support for each other and learn from each other,” she added.

A hobby beekeeper is considered someone who has 50 hives or less, but many in the group have closer to five than 50.

Group member Suzanna Bates said “bees are life” and said she’s fascinated by the way her bees interact.

“I literally sit outside my hive on a little chair and I just watch them,” she said.

