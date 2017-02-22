ComicCon eclipses expectations

WINKLER -

Winkler’s first ever ComicCon drew so many people to Garden Valley Collegiate on Feb. 20, organizer Deb Penner said it was more than she ever could’ve anticipated.

“We were feeling a good buzz in the community but [the turnout was] way better than I ever thought, so I’m very happy,” Deb Penner said.

The attendance and how well the ComicCon was received means it’s very likely this will become an annual event.

“I think the community and the people who have come to Winkler today have shown that we need something like this in a rural setting,” Penner said.

The gym was packed with over 30 exhibitors and artists, the Zone upstairs featured PC and console gaming as well has Warhammer, Settlers of Catan, and many other games.

Panels were held throughout the day on topics like drawing action poses, Jedi light sabre demonstrations, how to make graphic novels, and how to build your own armour and props.

The latter panel was hosted by Dallas Hollett who started making his own armour out of a love for Star Wars.

“It all started with Star Wars. Since seeing the movie at a very young age, as you grow up you get into the toys and then grow out of the toys and then realize, wait a minute, I’m an adult, I can actually make this stuff and be the toy,” Hollett said.

Hollett is part of the Mandalorian Mercs, a costume club recognized by Lucas Film.

“We have the okay to use the intellectual property that is Boba Fett,” Hollett said. “The armour that we wear are patterned after that particular look but we apply our own personal touches to it.”

Hollett wasn’t the only one in full costume at the ComicCon. A Cosplay (Costume Play) contest was held to find the best in four categories: 6 and under, 7-13 years old, 14-17 years old, and adult.

Events were also being held off-site with the Winkler Arts and Culture offering free admission for a comic book art show and Lego for kids. The P.W. Enns Centennial Concert Hall was also screening Disney’s Moana and Marvel’s Doctor Strange.

“We’re open to suggestions from anybody who attended,” Penner said of the inaugural ComicCon. “We want to hear from you so we can improve for next year.”

