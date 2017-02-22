Police end standoff peacefully

WINKLER -

A car chase, police standoff and a young child packing meth and marijuana were all part of a bizarre chain of events in Winkler, Feb. 22.

It all began about 8 p.m. when the RCMP conducted a routine traffic stop on Hwy. 14 near 15th St. in Winkler.

Winkler Police received a call from assistance when they said the occupant was possibly in possession of a firearm.

The suspect vehicle then fled from the roadside scene to a residence on Roadrunner Bay where the occupant fled on foot into his house.

Members of the Winkler Police joined the RCMP at the residence where attempts were made to call the suspect out of the house. Morden Police and the Regional Support Tactical Team were also called to assist.

Eventually the suspect left the house but it wasn’t with the intention of surrendering, instead he fled the scene.

“Several officers pursued and apprehended him a short distance away,” the Winkler Police stated in a press release. “The suspect was taken into custody by the RCMP.”

Police say an adult female exited the home with a young child. Police searched the child’s backpack to find a number of toys along with small quantities of methamphetamine and marijuana, at which time the mother was taken into custody.

Several firearms were located and seized from the house and vehicle with the RCMP continuing that part of the investigation.

The mother was later released on a Promise to Appear, along with an Undertaking to face possession charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.