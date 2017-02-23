Brits call wrong Morden Police

MORDEN -

The Metropolitan Police Service in London, England is asking people to make sure they’re phoning the right place when they’re looking for Morden Station.

That’s after several calls came to the police in Morden, Manitoba.

Morden Police Chief Brad Neduzak said they’ve had a few calls, but none as confusing as the one they had regarding a B&E on Cherry Wood Lane. That’s because Morden, Manitoba has a Cherry Wood Lane.

“We were attending to take a report. When we went to check the number, we figured it out,” he said, explaining that the number of house was not present in Morden, Manitoba.

Neduzak said they have received calls in the past from areas they don’t service, but it’s usually from people on the outskirts of Morden who don’t realize they have to call the RCMP.

“We’ve never had them from another country,” he said. “It was kind of funny.”

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Service said people had found contact info for Morden Police online, thinking they were calling the Morden Station.

A district of London in the Borough of Merton, Morden has a population of close to 50,000 and is located about eight miles southwest of central London. It is found between Merton Park and Wimbledon, Mitcham, Sutton and Worcester Park.

“The Metropolitan Police Service covers all of London, and our borough, Merton, encompasses the Wimbledon, Mitcham and Morden areas,” the spokesperson said.

They added that they appreciated the help from the Canadian Morden Police and said they are now in regular contact with their new friends.

“We wanted to highlight the problem so people didn’t get unexpected bills and more importantly get the help they need.”

They added that this unexpected friendship has led to a challenge.

“We’ve challenged your guys to ‘Movember Moustache off’,” they said. “It’s been great to meet the team over there.”