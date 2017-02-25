CARMAN -

If you want to see your face on the big screen, now's your chance.

The upcoming movie Break My Heart 1000 Times will be shooting in Carman in March, and the film needs up to 300 extras.

Kari Casting is inviting people to attend an open casting call on Sunday, March 5 at the Carman Legion.

The drop-in hours will be between 11:00 am and 1:30 pm. Applicants are asked to bring a recent snapshot of themselves, their application form or their resume.

Leah Erum from the casting agency said they urge everyone from Carman and the surrounding areas to come out and apply. She said the application process is quick and easy.

"It's literally coming in, signing up, and talking to us for a few minutes," she said. Applicants will also get their picture taken, which will then be shown to the director to make a decision.

The extras casting team is looking for a variety of "wholesome, friendly looking people both male and female ages 18 – 80 years, from all ethnic backgrounds to play regular town folks, students, families, moms, dads, grandmas, and grandpas.

While the official casting call caps extras' ages at 80-years-old, Erum said there's no real cap on age and people over 80 are welcome to apply too.

"We're looking for interesting faces," she said.

And she added the whole experience is usually exciting for extras.

"Extra work is a lot of fun," she said. "It's very easy and most people like it because it gives them an in on how a film is actually made."

Extras will be paid $12.50 per hour and are only expected to commit one or two days throughout the filming dates. No prior experience is necessary.

Big-budget thriller

Based on the young adult novel by Daniel Waters, Break My Heart 1000 Times is a big-budget thriller set "nine years after an apocalyptic event that killed millions and left the world inhabited by ghosts."

The story centers on a cataclysmic event that tears the barrier between this world and the next, turning 'Remnants' (ghost-like essences of the deceased) into a part of everyday life. After years of quiet coexistence with the living, a Remnant sends a threatening message to a young girl, propelling her on a mission that will forever change the course of her life.

Much of the filming takes place in the modern day, set in small town USA.

Erum said they are keeping details about the film's stars under wraps for now but Scott Speer (Step Up Revolution) is directing from a script by Jason Fuchs (upcoming Wonder Woman Film).

Shooting is expected to start in Carman mid-March. Extras are usually given around a week's notice before their film date.

Application forms will be available in person at the Carman Legion during the casting call, and they also downloadable from the Kari Casting website at www.karicasting.com.

And if you are not able to make it to the casting call on March 5, you can also apply by submitting an application and photo by mail ASAP to:

Attention Kari Casting

P.O. Box 68043

RPO Osborne Village

Winnipeg, MB R3L 2V9

