Free ATV/Snowmobile Safety Course Coming to Carman

On March 21, 2017 Safe Communities Carman Dufferin is partnering with Safety Service Manitoba to present a free ATV & Snowmobile Safety Course for both experienced and novice riders.

Through real life stories and practical tips, the presentation will cover Age requirements for off-road licensing, laws for operating ATV’s or snowmobiles and riding guidelines, driver impairment, and so much more.

In addition to the course, participants will be provided a free chili supper donated by Newman Hand Insurance and a chance to win prizes donated by other local sponsors.

As a rural community it is a good idea to get a reminder as to the rules and guidelines for driving the machines that, for some, help us accomplish everyday activities. In many situations, especially with children, it is a “monkey see – monkey do” way of education. By practicing good habits you influence others to do the same.

Too many incidents occur in our province due to lack of knowledge, impaired driving, and not wearing the proper equipment. Unfortunately, some of these incidents result in death. It is important to understand the age requirements, suggested apparel, and safety tips provided to us.

This fun filled evening will be open to all ages, and highly recommended as a family night. The course will run from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm at the Carman Dufferin Fire Hall on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.

To register call Katie at 204-745-2266 or email safecommunitiescarmduff@gmail.com.

