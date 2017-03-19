STARs responds to accident

STARS Air Ambulance and five ground ambulances, along with RCMP, Winkler Fire Department and Winkler Police responded to this accident Sunday afternoon on Hwy. 32 south of Winkler. (GREG VANDERMEULEN/Winkler Times)
WINKLER -
STARs responded to an accident involving multiple vehicles south of Winkler Sunday afternoon.
Hwy. 32 remained closed as of 2 p.m. No details are available, but a massive emergency response involving five ground ambulances, Winkler Fire Department, RCMP and Winkler Police were on the scene.
The accident occurred half a mile north of Schanzenfeld.