Stanley Soil holds AGM

Despite a cut to their funding, Stanley Soils Management Association (SSMA) finished the year with some positives to report.

The RM of Stanley usually provides about one-third of their budget, but it cut funding to SSMA last year in March. “We were kind of wondering how we would survive,” SSMA Technician Richard Warkentin said. “But we seem to have survived not too badly.”

The not-for-profit organization promotes sustainable agriculture projects, like planting shelterbelts in the RM of Stanley and surrounding areas and sealing wells. Since SSMA’s inception, they have planted over 500 miles of shelterbelts.

Shelterbelts are groups of trees and shrubs planted in a group to create a barrier against winds. They can also prevent soil erosion and control blowing snow in the winter.

SSMA also takes the front lines on the fight against diffuse knapweed, an invasive plant that they feel they are close to eradicating.

Last year SSMA planted 7.57 miles of new shelterbelts and planted 893 trees in shelterbelt gaps. They also maintained almost 6 miles through tillage, and 16 miles through spraying. “Our mandate is to provide shelterbelt planting services,” Warkentin said. “We work together with Pembina Valley Conservation District and they’ve helped us a lot.”

Landowners can also buy trees through SSMA. This is the fourth year they are offering this program.

Starting this year, the RM of Stanley will be providing a rebate on the planting of trees. Landowners can receive up to $500 per half mile of trees planted. This is to encourage the establishment of properly placed agricultural shelterbelts in the area.

Climate Initiative Coordinator for Keystone Agricultural Producers Sean Goertzen also spoke about the impending carbon tax and how KAP hopes to engage with the government on behalf of the farmers to make sure any possible tax doesn’t negatively affect farmers too badly.

The annual general meeting took place on Tuesday, March 14 at the Pembina Threshermen’s Museum Hall.