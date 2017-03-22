Youth program to give back to community

WINKLER -

Students from the Northlands Parkway Collegiate have been raising money all year, and now they want to give it away for a good cause.

The Youth in Philanthropy (YiP) program is currently accepting applications from local non-profits to receive a grant of up to $1000. The program is designed to give students a hands-on experience dealing with local charities and getting engaged in philanthropy from a young age.

“I like being here because I love helping people,” Kathy Wiebe, one of the students in the program, said. “I love showing them the love and care they need.”

The YiP group at NPC has 10 students. Throughout the school year, they raise money through bake sales, selling Valentine’s Day candy, renting out a parking space and partnering with local charities like Chance 2 Grow. Then they take the money they raised and give it to local charities.

Another student, Nivetha Sejohn, said the program has helped her gain self-confidence along with allowing her to give back. “I love being part of the community,” she said. “I moved here recently, and where I lived I never had the chance to get involved in the community. I think it’s great that we have a group like this in our school.”

“If we help people that are helping the community, we’re helping ourselves,” Robyn Wiebe said. “It teaches us how to work as a team and help people out.”

YiP gives away these grants every year. They have donated to groups like Big Brothers Big Sisters, Winkler Family Resource Centre and Chance 2 Grow in the past.

“I know there’s a bunch of people who have helped me since I moved here, and it feels good to help other people too, if I can,” Carlene Hein said.

YiP will be accepting applications for grants until April 18. They will be giving the grants out in May.